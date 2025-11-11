Intersections are dangerous for cyclists. (symbolic image) Keystone

Despite new rules and recommendations, junctions and traffic circles remain dangerous for cyclists. According to a new study, one of the reasons for this is that other road users are unaware of them.

Cyclists account for only eight percent of all journeys in Switzerland, but are involved in 53 percent of accidents at intersections, as the University of Lausanne (Unil) emphasized in a press release on Tuesday. According to the university, cyclists are not usually responsible for the accidents.

Two behavioral measures have been introduced in Switzerland to improve the situation for cyclists: Since 2021, cyclists have been allowed to turn right on red at certain traffic lights. In addition, they are advised in regular campaigns to ride in the middle of the lane at traffic circles

In their study, which was published in the "Journal of Cycling and Micromobility Research", Patrick Rérat and his research team investigated how well these measures work in practice. They observed over 4,500 cyclists in Lausanne and also asked several hundred people about their knowledge of the new rules.

Ignorance leads to tension

Both measures have a common problem: the majority of non-cyclists are unaware of the regulations. According to the university, this situation leads to tensions. "The lack of knowledge about the permitted behavior of cyclists can lead to motorists carrying out aggressive and illegal maneuvers (e.g. refusing to give way or dangerous overtaking)," the researchers wrote in the study.

According to the study, around 90 percent of cyclists take the opportunity to turn right at red lights. However, among those who never cycle, 69% are unaware of this rule. The recommendation to ride in the middle of traffic circles is also unknown to many: Although around 70 percent of cyclists in the study stated that they use this measure, 56 percent of non-cyclists are unaware of this recommendation.

The researchers therefore recommend improving knowledge of traffic rules, particularly among car drivers. However, the most effective approach would be not only to rely on behavioural measures, but also to redesign intersections in such a way that conflicts between cyclists and motorized traffic do not arise in the first place, for example by clearly separating bicycle traffic from motorized traffic.