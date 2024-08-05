Three cars were damaged and two drivers injured in a violent collision in Rottenschwil AG. Keystone

Two female drivers were injured in a crash on Sunday. One woman disregarded the right of way, writes the Aargau cantonal police.

Three cars were damaged and two drivers injured in a violent collision near Rottenschwil AG on Sunday. The accident occurred at a junction when a female driver wanted to turn left into a side road, as reported by the Aargau cantonal police on Monday.

The 22-year-old disregarded the right of way of the oncoming car on the main road in Aristau shortly after 5.00 pm. As a result, the two cars collided violently. The force of the collision damaged another car parked in the side road.

The woman who caused the accident and the 35-year-old driver of the oncoming car were injured and taken to hospital by ambulance, according to the police. Their cars were totaled.

