Ikea offers a "quiet hour" with less noise and muted stimuli for a more relaxed shopping experience. Image: sda

Ikea has been offering the so-called "quiet hour" since May. This reduces environmental stimuli. How is the offer being used?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ikea offers a "quiet hour" with less noise and muted stimuli for a more relaxed shopping experience.

Hornbach and Spar also rely on similar concepts and have received positive feedback.

In Switzerland, the offer is still not very widespread, unlike in other countries. Show more

Shopping can quickly become overwhelming: bright lights, high noise levels, lots of people - an unpleasant experience for some. That's why the Ikea department store introduced the "quiet hour" in all stores in Switzerland in May to give customers a quieter and more predictable shopping experience.

In concrete terms, this means that every Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 30 minutes before closing time, a special time window with reduced environmental stimuli applies.

During this time, there will be no background music and loudspeaker announcements will be limited to absolutely necessary safety messages.

There are also designated quiet areas and particularly quiet seating in the restaurant. Aids such as sunglasses and earplugs are also available.

For people with sensory hypersensitivity

The offer is aimed in particular at people with sensory hypersensitivity, such as those on the autism spectrum, older customers and anyone who prefers to shop in as relaxed a manner as possible.

"The introduction of 'quiet hours' is part of our efforts to make our stores even more inclusive and accessible," writes Jesse Wijnberg, media spokesperson at Ikea, at the request of blue News.

Both employees and customers have responded very positively to the offer. The "quiet hour" is just the beginning. "We will continuously evaluate the measures and learn from them in order to create the best possible experience," Wijnberg continued.

Hornbach and Spar also have a "quiet hour"

Ikea is not the only retailer with a "quiet hour". Since January 2025, two Hornbach stores - in Affoltern am Albis ZH and Sirnach TG - have also had a "quiet hour" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month. The lights are dimmed, checkout noises are reduced and stocking of shelves is paused to create a quieter atmosphere.

Customers have reacted positively and employees also appreciate this phase, Hornbach told the "Beobachter". The company received technical support from the Swiss Autism Association during implementation.

"The difference is huge, shopping is much less stressful. Rumors and other people remain, but the additional sensory overload is gone," a woman with autism told the magazine.

The "quiet hour" also applies in the Spar grocery store. Every Tuesday from 3 pm to 5 pm and on Thursdays from 6.30 pm to 8 pm, twelve stores in the cantons of Zurich and Aargau offer a shopping experience with as little stimulation as possible.

There is no music or store announcements and the lights are dimmed. The employees also know how to deal with people on the autism spectrum.

Switzerland generally lags behind

In countries such as England, Ireland and New Zealand, the "quiet hour" has been established for some time, as the EnableMe portal for people with disabilities and chronic illnesses writes on its website.

In Switzerland, the concept was introduced in collaboration with the Autism Switzerland association. So far, only one major retailer, Spar, is participating.

Coop announced a pilot project in 2020, but it has not been implemented across the board. Migros also does not offer a "quiet hour" and instead refers to its accessible online offering.

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