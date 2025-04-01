Beware of these April Fool's jokes Ikea novelty makes fans rejoice - but it's just an April Fool's joke
Sven Ziegler
1.4.2025
Today, April 1, numerous false reports are once again circulating on the Internet. blue News keeps you up to date in the ticker.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- blue News provides you with an overview of all April Fool's jokes.
- blue News itself does not publish any April Fool's jokes.
2.48 pm
The Rio de Janeiro of Europe is called Lugano
Okay, this April Fool's joke looks really cool: Ticino Tourism and Lugano Region have teamed up to unveil the Cristo Redentore del San Salvatore this morning. So Lugano is now the Rio of Europe.
-
2.32 pm
Drive-Thru OPs for the first time in Zurich
Zurich City Hospital on Europaallee is planning to introduce the "first drive-thru surgical unit in Switzerland", as they write on Instagram.
Minimally invasive procedures can now be performed from the car seat. "You just stay seated, we'll take care of the rest," they continue.
April Fool's Day!
-
14:27
"Fresh coffee on the go"
"Coffee in the morning banishes sorrow and worry", or somehow that's how this one well-known saying goes. The ZVV thought the same thing. "New at one of around 1400 ticket machines: Fresh coffee on the go," they write on Instagram. "Simply buy a ticket, hold a cup underneath - and off you go," they continue.
Unfortunately, this idea is also an April Fool's joke.
-
2.12 pm
FC Basel plans new stadium on the Rhine
FC Basel is planning to build a new stadium, as the St. Jakob-Park no longer meets current safety and infrastructure requirements. This is reported by "Architektur Basel".
The new project, "Stadion++", is to be a modern arena with around 25,000 seats that floats above the Rhine and impresses with its organic architecture and wide range of possible uses. Thanks to the support of Roche and the Canton of Basel-Stadt, financing appears to be secured.
The stadium is to become a unifying place for all social classes and offer additional usage options thanks to innovative functions such as a movable pitch.
-
1.55 p.m.
Online newspaper HappyTimes takes over "NZZ"
The Zurich-based online publishing group HappyTimes took over the "NZZ" on April 1, 2025, as they themselves write. "No more reporting on bloody wars, no more moaning and complaining about arsonists and firewalls, just peaceful, joyful pancake stories and a glorified view of world events through Rosa Roth's glasses," it continues.
This, too, is of course an April Fool's joke.
-
1.44 p.m.
Scented candles with the smell of Köttbullar or hot dogs
Of course, Ikea also has a joke in store: they sell scented candles with the smell of Köttbullar or hotdogs.
-
11.41 a.m.
Trump wants to buy Geneva - for 600 billion dollars
The "Nebelspalter" also reports an April Fool's joke. It writes: "The Trump administration has submitted a purchase offer for the canton of Geneva to the Federal Council. As far as the price is concerned, there is talk of 600 billion dollars." They recommend "territorial compensation" in return.
-
11.28 a.m.
Floating bridge on Lake Walen
The Mollis airfield will be closed for eight weeks due to the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF). A "specially designed" floating bridge is to be built to enable flight operations to continue despite the closure of the airfield.
The bridge is being built on Lake Walen. Small aircraft and small private jets should be able to land on it without any problems. "This will ensure that flight operations in Mollis do not come to a standstill during the closure," it says in the newspaper.
-
11.12 a.m.
Aareböötle to cost from this summer
The "Berner Zeitung" is also creative today. They write that the Aareböötle will cost money from this summer.
Since spring 2023, visitors to Iseltwald BE have had to pay five francs if they want to take a photo on the footbridge in Iseltwald. This generates a lot of money for the municipality - and is now set to become a model for several municipalities between Bern and Thun.
Turnstiles are also to be introduced for the Aareböötle, but they are not to be specially made, but hired from ski resorts in the region.
-
11.05 a.m.
"Wellness meets beer enjoyment"
After Zweifel and Ovomaltine joined forces, Feldschlösschen and the sole uno wellness world are now doing the same. "From now on, you can enjoy the Schlössli steam, a unique aromatic steam bath with soothing scents of hops and malt," they write on Instagram. "Perfect for relaxing body and mind," they continue.
But that's not all. If you fancy a refreshing dip, you can enjoy yourself in Switzerland's first beer pool.
Fortunately, that's also just a joke.
-
11.03 a.m.
Ricola with cheese flavor
The fondue glacé wasn't enough for you? No problem. Ricola now also offers cheese-flavored Zältli.
-
10.52 a.m.
The Quöllfrisch Arena
Quöllfrisch is now the naming partner of the home stadium of FC. St. Gallen, they write on Facebook. To mark the inauguration, they invite you on a tour of the stadium.
Were you happy about that? That was also a joke.
-
10.22 a.m.
AI-controlled Aldi shopping cart
Aldi also allows itself a joke: they present their AI-controlled shopping cart. It is supposed to follow you wherever you go when you shop.
-
10.12 a.m.
"IddaSplash" construction project
Great news for all water rats and bubble pirates: The "IddaSplash" bathing oasis is being built in the municipality of Kirchberg. "As part of the project, the longest water slide in the Wil agglomeration is to be created," they write in a press release.
As cool as this idea sounds, it's just an April Fool's joke.
-
9.58 a.m.
Ski resort opens Switzerland's first naturist slope
In Villars-sur-Ollon VD, things are about to get particularly interesting in the ski resort. Due to high demand, a nudist slope is being planned. To alleviate the cold, the lift seats are to be fitted with sheepskins, according to a press release.
-
9.48 a.m.
The world needs Ovaltine potato chips
You can't make enough jokes about food. That's what Ovomaltine thought and doubted. For this year's April 1st, the two have teamed up and developed something very special: Ovaltine potato chips.
-
9.40 a.m.
Let the summer begin - with the fondue glacé
Emmi has also prepared an April Fool's joke: a fondue glacé. They are celebrated for it in the comments. "Weisch wie geil", commented one user.
-
9.20 a.m.
Extinguishing fires and providing medical care at the same time
Emergency medical care, firefighting and technical rescue combined on four wheels? This is what Schutz und Rettung Bern is now offering.
They are presenting their innovative idea on Instagram. "Over the next few days, the rescue service will receive in-depth training in technical firefighting tasks and the professional fire department in emergency medicine. Once the training is complete, the concept will go into operational use," they write. "We can extinguish fires ourselves and immediately provide medical care," they continue.
As promising as the idea sounds, it is unfortunately just an April Fool's joke.
-
9.11 a.m.
Twint renames Winterthur
Some of Winterthur's town signs have been emblazoned with "Twinterthur" since today. Behind it is Twint, the mobile payment solution app. "With this name change, Twinterthur is setting an example for digital payment solutions and at the same time paying tribute to the most popular payment app in Switzerland," writes Twint in a press release.
-
9.05 a.m.
Swiss introduces roller skate
The new Swiss Crew Shoe will be introduced for all employees from July 1, 2025, Swiss announced. "The shoe with retractable wheels will enable your employees to move more quickly between aircraft and within the airport," reads the not entirely serious announcement.
"In the office, the travel time from meeting to meeting is also more than halved. This measure is a further step towards increasing punctuality and efficiency at Swiss". How the shoe will perform in the event of turbulence, however, is not entirely clear...
-
8.40 a.m.
Val Surses hires out marmots for hikes
In Val Surses in Graubünden, there is now a charming new way to discover the Grisons mountains: With the new "Rent-a-Murmeli" service, the vacation region is offering guided hikes with trained marmots.
"The idea came to us when we noticed how trusting some marmots had become towards hikers," says Tanja Amacher, Managing Director of Tourismus Val Surses Savognin Bivio AG. Together with gamekeeper Sep Antona Bergamin, they worked for a year to get the animals used to people and hiking routes.
The special feature of the animal guides: the marmots know the most beautiful, sometimes hidden paths and viewpoints in the region.
Savognin Bergbahnen is also supporting the project. The marmots were carefully acclimatized to the gondola rides over a period of months - with success. "Our marmots are now absolute mountain railroad professionals," says Christoph Passecker, Managing Director of the mountain railroads. And: anyone who travels with a marmot rides the gondola for free.
-
8.26 a.m.
Zurich city police get an upgrade
The Zurich city police also allow themselves a joke. "Over 20,000 steps a day - our employees in the Quiet Traffic Control department are real walking wonders. But from today it's saddle instead of sneakers," they write on Instagram.
From now on, they will be on horseback and not just on foot. "Thanks to the mounted service," they continue.
-
7.44 a.m.
Canton Glarus introduces left-hand traffic
The canton of Glarus wants to tackle the traffic jam in Netstal and is therefore introducing left-hand traffic. This is reported by "Südostschweiz". Government councillor Thomas Tschudi was inspired by the island and "after three days of consideration" decided to introduce the measure. The measure is cheap, he says, as the traffic signs are simply reversed.
On the night before the changeover, all private traffic will be banned in Glarnerland. "During this time, workers will turn the traffic signs around and change the most important road markings," reports Südostschweiz. "At five o'clock in the morning, the emergency sirens will sound the horn to signal the start of the new left-hand traffic era in Glarnerland."
-
7.30 a.m.
Scouts launch new clothing
The Swiss Scout Movement announced two new official items of clothing in a press release on Tuesday: white sneakers and an umbrella. The new items of clothing are intended to "strengthen the sense of togetherness and are adapted to the everyday life of the scouts", according to the statement.
The white sneakers symbolize the modern team spirit and the umbrella underlines the scouts' resistance to the weather, writes the scout movement.
-
7.01 a.m.
Emmental Bridge in Bern
The Kornhaus Bridge in Bern has been renovated and is now called the "Emmentaler Switzerland Bridge", announced Emmentaler Switzerland. After one of the best ski seasons of all time, Bern is thus paying tribute to the outstanding achievements of Swiss skiers.
With its "iconic look" of a giant Emmental and its famous holes, the bridge attracts everyone's attention and is a tribute to the legendary skiing nation of Switzerland. A civil engineer from the project team explains that a completely new construction technique with air-permeable materials has been developed, which not only lends the structure a visual authenticity, but also an incredible lightness - "just like the real Emmental!"
-
6.53 a.m.
VCS launches dating app
The Swiss Transport Club (VCS) is launching a new dating app for road users. The app, called "Green Date", takes personal mobility behavior into account. SUV fans no longer have to take the risk of finding out that the other person has come by bike when they first meet, writes the VCS.
-
6.45 a.m.
Grass verges to be upgraded
After the Swiss people rejected the expansion of several sections of freeway, the Federal Roads Office (Astra) wants to upgrade the central grass verge, as announced by Fernand Cuche, former National and State Councillor for the Green Party in Neuchâtel.
He would like to have fruit trees planted there, as well as currants, blueberries, strawberries and even vines. Self-pickers are to harvest the fruit. According to the former Green politician, this would transform traffic jams into "moments of conviviality, encounters and sharing".
-
6.34 a.m.
Slaughterhouse to be repurposed
The Tages-Anzeiger newspaper knows how the slaughterhouse in the heart of Zurich is to be used after its closure in summer 2026: In addition to playgrounds, a show butcher's shop is to be set up in a new room. There, all schoolchildren in the city will be able to see how an animal is processed into meat.
The aim is to raise awareness of meat consumption, the Tages-Anzeiger quotes from previously unknown documents from Zurich's public health department and the Zurich University of the Arts. The project has met with criticism from parents - the city is now inviting people to a discussion in front of the slaughterhouse.