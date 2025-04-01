2.12 pm

FC Basel is planning to build a new stadium, as the St. Jakob-Park no longer meets current safety and infrastructure requirements. This is reported by "Architektur Basel".

The stadium on the Rhine. Architektur Basel

The new project, "Stadion++", is to be a modern arena with around 25,000 seats that floats above the Rhine and impresses with its organic architecture and wide range of possible uses. Thanks to the support of Roche and the Canton of Basel-Stadt, financing appears to be secured.

The stadium is to become a unifying place for all social classes and offer additional usage options thanks to innovative functions such as a movable pitch.