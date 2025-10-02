A teacher stood trial in Zurich. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A 28-year-old teacher stood trial in Zurich for sexual assaults on pupils. He was sentenced to a conditional prison sentence and banned from working for life.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The District Court of Zurich sentenced a 28-year-old primary school teacher on Thursday for assaulting 10- and 11-year-old boys. He received a conditional prison sentence of 15 months and a lifetime ban from working.

"This was abuse, it wasn't just crossing boundaries," said the judge at the sentencing hearing. He had been a popular teacher and had abused his popularity.

The Swiss man confessed from the outset. "I know that my actions were wrong and I am very ashamed of them," he said. The 28-year-old had repeatedly hugged three boys "intimately and for an unusually long time" and touched them in their private parts. The teacher now works in adult education and is undergoing therapy.

During lessons and in the class camp

Between December 2023 and summer 2024, the class teacher "regularly hugged three fourth-graders intimately and for an unusually long time" in a classroom at a school in Zurich, according to the indictment.

After one of these hugs, the teacher is said to have had a "visible erection", which was observed by a caregiver. The teacher also touched the three pupils' private parts several times over their clothes - during lessons and during a class camp in Ticino.

The accused carried out these acts to satisfy his sexual desire, the public prosecutor's office writes. According to the indictment, the accused knew that the pupils were children and that he was not allowed to carry out the acts.

The city of Zurich dismissed the teacher at the end of June 2024 - by mutual agreement, as the Department of Education and Sport reported at the time. The school management had received information about the "transgressive behavior" from an employee.