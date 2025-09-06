Gold has been glittering for thousands of years - even in Swiss rivers. Sandro Cavegn from Graubünden shows us how to find it. However, the boom is not only bringing enthusiasm, but also problems.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gold panning is experiencing a boom in Switzerland due to rising gold prices, but Graubünden gold panner Sandro Cavegn warns against exaggerated ideas and calls for respect for nature.

Cavegn offers courses, sells gemstones and minerals and emphasizes that patience and realistic expectations are more important than getting rich quick.

For geological reasons, veins of gold and small pieces of gold can be found throughout Switzerland, which further fuels the trend. Show more

"9.8 grams," says Sandro Cavegn. That's the biggest piece of gold he's ever found, he tells blue News, standing in the middle of a river with knee-high rubber boots and a pan in his hand. "A piece of gold like that is worth a very nice month's wages," he says, raising his eyebrows.

Then he bends down again and continues to shovel rubble into the pan. He then shakes the pan and repeatedly lets water flow over the rubble. After a short time, black sand and small pieces of gold form in the pan.

Sandro Cavegn is a gold panner from Graubünden. He offers courses for people who want to learn how to pan for gold. He sells precious stones, gold and minerals that he finds in the Grisons countryside. He takes blue News to a secret location and shows how to be most successful, what has changed over the years and how much gold you can really find.

"I'm completely booked up at the moment"

People have been unable to resist beautiful, sparkling gold for thousands of years. You can still see that today. On the stock market, for example. Gold prices are rising. But demand at Cavegn is also rising.

"I'm fully booked at the moment. That's great because I can see that people are going out into nature more and more," says the 50-year-old. But it's not like it used to be. It's important to him that people don't say exactly where he is looking for gold or gemstones.

Sandro Cavegn digs and pans gold and offers courses for this. Christian Thumshirn

blue News, of course, keeps its promise. We pass through a dense forest and arrive at a small river. In the middle of the forest in the Grisons mountains. Cavegn says: "This is a good spot." He points to a small waterfall. He explains: "The scree, sand and stones flow over the waterfall. The water that falls down there forms a kind of whirlpool." The stones and sediment also float through. The gold is heavier than the sand and stones and therefore sinks to the bottom.

If there is gold there, the probability of finding it is highest at this point. "You can then shovel the sediment at the bottom of the waterfall into the pan and start panning," he explains. For Sandro, panning for gold is a science.

Visitors in a gold rush forget reality

He searches for rare or exciting stones even more than gold. He offers gwindel, smoky quartz, rock crystal and many more for sale in his store. "I'm a nature person. In summer I offer various courses and in winter I'm a ski instructor," says Cavegn. It is important to him that people show respect for nature.

"Unfortunately" this is not always the case, he says. "I'm almost being overrun at the moment. Gold panning is currently experiencing a huge boom. It's great, but many people have the wrong idea," explains Cavegn. He continues: "Many come from different regions. Some of them have very high expectations when they travel with me."

However, the gold is not just lying on the side of the road. "You often only find the tiniest flakes. It's totally unrealistic to find several grams of gold," says Cavegn.

Nature is his home. Christian Thumshirn

The expectations of some guests bother him. Because that is no longer the point. "I run the courses because I want to pass on my knowledge of nature, stones and gold to people," he says. The aim is not for customers to come and feel like they are going home rich.

Switzerland in a gold rush

Switzerland is sitting on gold. This doesn't mean the banks, but the geology. "When the Alps formed, they drew the gold from the ground to the surface. Now there are veins of gold all over Switzerland or tiny pieces lying in bodies of water and mountains," explains Cavegn.

After all the large stones have been removed, sand remains in the pan and, if you're lucky, even gold. Christian Thumshirn

"Switzerland is in a gold rush. And it's increasing all the time. It's nice to see that more and more people are getting to grips with nature, but the right motivation has to be behind it," says Cavegn.

Sandro carries on. He is still waiting for his find of the century. But he is sure it will come one day.