Zug's Health Director Martin Pfister wants to become a Federal Councillor. In an interview with blue News, he reveals how he differs from his rival Markus Ritter and why he believes he can handle the DDPS.

Dominik Müller

On Thursday, Zug cantonal councillor Martin Pfister presented himself to the media and explained his motivation for running for the Federal Council.

His candidacy was not the result of pressure from the party: "As a person, I bring a lot to the office of Federal Councillor," he told blue News.

Two hours before the registration deadline on Monday afternoon, someone did get in touch: Martin Pfister, Director of Health in Zug, wants to become a member of the Federal Council. On Thursday, he spoke about his candidacy for the first time in the Rathaus-Schüür in Baar ZG. With him and National Councillor and Farmers' Association President Markus Ritter, who entered the race a week earlier, two men are running to succeed Viola Amherd.

This means that at the last minute, the centrist party meets the minimum formal requirements of the other parliamentary groups and gives Parliament a choice. The question of whether Pfister is merely doing his party a favor with his willingness to stand for election arises. Pfister answers in the negative: "I am not a token candidate. I have a lot to offer as a person for the office of Federal Councillor," the 61-year-old told blue News.

He respects Markus Ritter very much. He distinguishes himself from his competitor through his executive experience in the Zug cantonal government: "Zug is an urban, economically very successful canton. My experience would be helpful in the Federal Council," says Pfister.

"It's a shame only one person can be elected"

With him and Ritter, the center presents two valid candidates. "It's almost a bit of a shame that only one can be elected. The skills of Markus Ritter and myself in one person would probably make the ideal candidate for the Federal Council."

But only one person can become a Federal Councillor. And it is elected by parliament. Martin Pfister has hardly made an appearance in the Federal Parliament apart from as a representative on the board of the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors. Markus Ritter, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the most influential and best-connected politicians in Bern.

Martin Pfister is aware of this shortcoming: "I can't make up for Markus Ritter's time in office in the National Council and the Farmers' Association, but I can cultivate relationships and introduce myself to as many parliamentarians as possible."

No fear of the problem child DDPS

Pfister will therefore be a frequent visitor to the capital in the coming weeks. Because he knows: "There's not much time left." The by-election will take place on March 12. However, he has already received encouragement from various office holders in Bern. At the same time, he does not want to neglect his duties as Zug's Director of Health. A mammoth program that, according to Pfister, represents a "stress test for a future Federal Council office".

"This time we don't have a Federal Council election, but a departmental election," said Pfister's rival Markus Ritter, describing the unusual starting position. The reason: whoever is elected will most likely have to take over Amherd's ailing Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS). Several army projects are struggling with massive problems.

Martin Pfister is not deterred by the circumstances: "I am not afraid of problems." Security policy will continue to grow in importance over the next few years. "I'm looking forward to familiarizing myself with the dossiers." He has already had to tackle difficult projects several times during his time in office. It is in his nature to take a systematic approach to a matter. "Where necessary, I will move very quickly and purposefully towards implementation."

"Must continue to develop my language skills"

The politics of the Federal Council have recently been shaped by the conservative bloc of two FDP and two SVP representatives. The times when the center could tip the scales for majorities in the national government seem to be over. Pfister is also relaxed about this: "As an executive politician, I know how consensus works." He knows how to find solutions together in a committee and work together with parliament.

Language skills also play an important role as a Federal Councillor. Pfister holds the media conference in Baar in German and French. While this still worked perfectly, the father of four adult children faltered slightly several times when asked questions by media representatives from French-speaking Switzerland. It was clear to him "that I need to develop my language skills further".

He acquired his knowledge of French during his time in the military in particular. As a colonel, Pfister can look back on a remarkable career in the army - certainly not a disadvantage in view of a possible post as head of the DDPS. "A barracks feels even more familiar to me today than the Federal Palace," says Pfister. If Martin Pfister wants to stand up to his favored rival, this fact will probably have to change in the coming weeks.

