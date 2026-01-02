Numerous political decisions will be in the spotlight in 2026. Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

Votes on the SRG fee, debates on fighter jets, immigration and neutrality: 2026 will be politically packed. An overview of the most important dossiers, voting dates and political milestones of the year.

The political year 2026 starts with a new presidential leadership in the Federal Council. On January 14, the body will meet for the first time after the winter break, chaired by the new President of the Confederation, Guy Parmelin. This will be the Vaud native's second term at the head of the national government after 2021.

Shortly afterwards, Switzerland will once again be in the international spotlight with the World Economic Forum in Davos. Government and business representatives will meet in Graubünden from January 19 to 23. From a Swiss perspective, the focus is likely to be on trade policy issues in particular. Protests around the WEF are also likely.

In terms of security policy, the purchase of the F-35 fighter jets remains a key issue. The Federal Council plans to discuss the procurement again at the end of January. It is still unclear how many jets can actually be procured under the given financial framework conditions. Rising costs have recently intensified the debate.

Numerous controversial votes

Politically, February is seen as a transitional month before the spring session begins in March. The neutrality initiative, the federal relief package and the EU dossier are among the items on the agenda of the parliamentary committees. At the same time, the hot phases of several referendum campaigns are underway.

On March 8, the population will vote for the first time in 2026. The focus will be on the SRG halving initiative, which calls for a reduction in the radio and television fee from CHF 335 to CHF 200. The Federal Act on Individual Taxation, which provides for a change in the taxation system for married couples, will also be put to the vote.

In addition, voters will decide on an initiative to safeguard cash as a means of payment, on a counter-proposal to this and on the climate fund initiative. On the same day, cantonal and regional elections will be held in several cantons.

Between March 2 and 20, the National Council and the Council of States will meet in the spring session. Further sessions follow in June, in the fall and at the end of the year. In between, numerous cantonal general elections are scheduled, including in Bern, Graubünden, Zug and Fribourg.

Hot discussions into the winter

The second federal referendum Sunday is scheduled for June 14, the third for September 27 and the fourth for November 29. Exactly which proposals will then be put to the vote is still partly open. Among other things, proposals on civilian service, the export of war material and several socio-political initiatives will be discussed.

The winter session from the end of November to mid-December marks the political conclusion. The focus is traditionally on debating the federal budget. In view of rising expenditure on the army and social welfare, financial policy is likely to remain one of the most contentious issues in 2026.