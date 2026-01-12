The accused surgeon inserted the faulty implant at the Salem Hospital in Bern. Imago

The criminal trial against the renowned surgeon Max Aebi begins in Bern on Monday. He is accused of inserting faulty implants into seven patients and then abandoning them.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bernese surgeon Max Aebi will stand trial on Monday on charges of grievous bodily harm.

According to the indictment, he is alleged to have inserted immature intervertebral disc implants into seven patients.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the implants are said to have failed in all those affected and caused permanent damage, even though animal tests had already indicated defects.

The trial could last over a week, with a verdict on February 9. Show more

The prominent Bernese surgeon Max Aebi will stand trial in the Bern-Mittelland Regional Court on Monday on charges of grievous bodily harm. The public prosecutor's office accuses him of having inserted immature intervertebral disc implants into several patients.

They also accuse the surgeon of abandoning those affected. These are the findings of the indictment, which is available to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The surgeon is presumed innocent.

The hearings could last longer than a week. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 9. In addition to the doctor, patients, a head physician at a Zurich hospital who is familiar with the matter and another expert will also have their say.

Lawyer rejects accusations

According to the responsible public prosecutor, the artificial intervertebral discs failed in all seven patients operated on by the surgeon and caused physical damage to the spine.

The surgeon's lawyer denied the allegations to the Tamedia newspapers two years ago. Her client had "behaved correctly both legally and in terms of professional ethics" in connection with the case.

Shortcomings already in animal testing

The so-called implant scandal was made public in 2018 by an international research team with the involvement of Tamedia. Aebi is said to have scientifically supervised the development of the "Cadisc-L" intervertebral disc implant and to have implanted the product himself in seven patients at the Salem Hospital in Bern between 2011 and 2013.

The prosthesis was sold by the British company Ranier, which has since gone bankrupt. According to the indictment, animal tests had already shown defects. Despite this, the product was launched on the market in 2010. Dozens of patients across Europe are said to have suffered serious complications as a result. The implant was later recalled.

In 2019, the surgeon had already lost his case before the Bernese High Court with the request that his patients should no longer be allowed to make public statements.