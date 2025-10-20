"Go Basel Go" wants to ban streetcars from Basel city center Gerbergasse is located between Barfüsserplatz and Marktplatz: there is not much space left when the streetcars are on the move. Image: «Go Basel Go» This is what Gerbergasse could look like in the future. Image: «Go Basel Go» / © Herzog & de Meuron Today, streetcars run along here at close intervals ... Image: «Go Basel Go» ... Tomorrow the street will be an inviting place to stroll. Image: «Go Basel Go» / © Herzog & de Meuron The market square is dominated by streetcars today. Image: «Go Basel Go» If "Go Basel Go" has its way, the market square could become much friendlier. Image: «Go Basel Go» / © Herzog & de Meuron "Go Basel Go" wants to ban streetcars from Basel city center Gerbergasse is located between Barfüsserplatz and Marktplatz: there is not much space left when the streetcars are on the move. Image: «Go Basel Go» This is what Gerbergasse could look like in the future. Image: «Go Basel Go» / © Herzog & de Meuron Today, streetcars run along here at close intervals ... Image: «Go Basel Go» ... Tomorrow the street will be an inviting place to stroll. Image: «Go Basel Go» / © Herzog & de Meuron The market square is dominated by streetcars today. Image: «Go Basel Go» If "Go Basel Go" has its way, the market square could become much friendlier. Image: «Go Basel Go» / © Herzog & de Meuron

Streetcars should soon be banned from Basel's city center. An initiative is calling for them to disappear completely between Schifflände and Barfüsserplatz. The idea has many supporters.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "green wall" should soon be history: streetcars should disappear from Basel's city center.

The "Go Basel Go" initiative wants to turn the historic old town into a promenade.

If the initiative is passed, it could soon be a reality. Show more

If you're out and about on foot, sometimes you just can't get through when the Basel streetcars run at close intervals between Marktplatz and Barfüsserplatz. They are like a wall. But we want to put an end to this.

"Go Basel Go" is the name of an initiative that wants to banish the "green wall" from Basel's city center. The "green wall" is the green streetcars that run through the historic old town in both directions every minute. But, as LDP councillor Michael Hug told SRF, it should no longer be "cut up by the streetcars".

The "Drämmli" will no longer serve the Marktplatz and Barfüsserplatz stops in future. The space freed up in the city center is to be left for people to stroll and linger.

"Bold and ambitious design"

The proposal by the "Go Basel Go" initiative committee has been well received in Basel by politicians of all parties, architects Herzog and de Meuron and experts. Even the Basel public transport companies are not averse, it is said. The "bold and ambitious design" brings "new momentum to the somewhat slow streetcar network planning", according to transport expert Alex Erath from the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland.

Of course, the streetcars should not disappear completely from the city. But they should take a different route to give the cramped city center some breathing space. And this could happen relatively quickly, because plans for a changed route already exist and can be implemented quickly.

The prerequisite is, of course, that the initiative comes about and is accepted by the Basel electorate. Signatures are currently being collected.