A new rule is being introduced for walking dogs in Chiasso, TI: Anyone who lets their dog urinate on building walls or on the sidewalk will have to clean it up afterward. Otherwise, it’ll cost them. Maybe this will even catch on elsewhere.

Here's what it's all about Chiasso, Ticino, requires dog owners to wash away dog urine from sidewalks and building facades.

Anyone who violates the new rule risks a fine of 100 francs after receiving a warning.

Other cities, such as Locarno, are already considering whether to adopt the regulation.

The municipality of Chiasso, TI, has introduced a regulation that is unique in Switzerland: Dog owners are required to clean up their pets’ urine from sidewalks and building facades. Violators face a fine of 100 francs. “The new municipal ordinance was adopted in mid-June,” said a spokesperson for the border town’s municipal office. “However, it will not be fully implemented until mid-August, following a public awareness campaign.”

The municipality of Chiasso has 500 dogs, and the measure applies only to owners whose pets urinate on sidewalks and building facades in the city center. The decision to introduce these fines—as has already been done in some European cities—was made for hygiene reasons and due to the odor nuisance exacerbated by the high temperatures in recent weeks. To comply with the new regulation, dog owners walking their pets in the city must carry a water bottle to rinse away their pets’ urine.

“Owners who do not comply with the new law will receive a first warning and will be fined in the event of a repeat offense,” the spokesperson for the city office clarified. He emphasized that the inspections would be carried out by the city police as part of their regular patrols. The city of Locarno announced on Friday that municipal authorities would address the issue next week. It may consider introducing the same measure as the one adopted in Chiasso.