Threats, violence, complete control: a Hungarian couple will have to answer to the Zurich District Court on Monday. They are accused of human trafficking and promoting prostitution. blue News tickers live on site.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Hungarian couple are on trial in Zurich for human trafficking and promoting prostitution.

They allegedly forced three women, including relatives, into sex work between 2020 and 2022.

According to the indictment, the victims had to work under brutal conditions, were strictly controlled and only received a minimal share of their earnings.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding eight years in prison each, a ten-year ban from the country and a compensation claim.

11.37 a.m. Lunch break The defense concludes its plea. After the lunch break, the second defense continues with its plea.

11.32 a.m. Motions by the defense The defense makes the following motions: the defendant should be found guilty of promoting prostitution. She is to be acquitted of the charges of human trafficking. She should be acquitted of the charge of sexual complicity. She should, however, be found guilty of the charge of drug trafficking. The defense is demanding a total prison sentence of 42 months.

11.06 a.m. Defense demands 32 months in prison The accused worked in this area herself and certainly did not have an easy time. She had grown up in a Roma settlement in Hungary. It is certain that she felt responsible for family members, says the defense. In addition, the defendant has no previous convictions in Switzerland. Her confession relates purely to the charge of promoting prostitution. The defense sees a prison sentence of 32 months as appropriate. Spirch 2 years and 8 months.

10.52 a.m. BDSM suitor confesses in shortened trial The defense continues to address the situation with the clients. There had also been contradictory statements. Some of the victims had visited the BDSM client at his home. Agreements were made on the spot. When the victims said that they did not want to do a practice, he accepted this but, according to statements, practised rough sex anyway. As blue News knows, the client admitted everything in a shortened trial. It is unclear how much compensation was awarded. The verdict is also unknown. However, this makes the trial very difficult, as the client could have appeared in court as a witness.

10.24 a.m. According to the victims, there was a 50/50 agreement According to the defense, the victims testified that they had a 50/50 agreement between the defendants. In other words, the proceeds would be split 50/50 between the defendants and the victims. This was also the case with the BDSM suitor. In addition, the defense attorney says that the practices were not discussed via chat, but in a conversation with the suitor.

10.11 a.m. In doubt for the defendant The judge opens the trial. The defense continues to rely on the victims' statements. One victim is said to have made 80 percent of the statements about the other prostitutes instead of about herself. "How could she know what was happening with other women?" the defense lawyer asks. She herself stated that she had to work 20 hours a day under the care of the accused. The defense assumes that one of the victims had agreed to work as a prostitute in Switzerland. The defense then pleads "in dubio pro reo", i.e. in case of doubt for the accused.

09.50 a.m. Short break The opposing side requests a break. The trial continues after 15 minutes.

09.30 a.m. Victim did not know what had happened to the money The price for one of the victim's clients is contradictory. She is said to have earned 300 to 400 francs per john. That is double what others were charging at the time. The defense lawyer considers this statement to be unbelievable. When asked what happened to the money she earned here in Switzerland, she replied that she didn't know. This is not credible in such an important matter, especially because the prosecution is also relying on exploitation and finances.

09.12 a.m. Defense doubts credibility From the point of view of the defense, the statements are not considered credible because the victim repeatedly made contradictory statements. Even the police had questioned the victim about a contradiction concerning the trip to Switzerland. The victim no longer wanted to answer. She once said that she had traveled to Zurich by bus, another time by train. Sometimes she spoke of having ended up on a farm on arrival, later she stated that she had slept at Zurich main station. In another version, she is said to have been taken directly to a room. Then she said that when she got on the bus to Zurich for the first time, she had already been living in Switzerland for a month and a half.

08.56 a.m. Did the victim testify unbelievably? At the beginning, the defense attorney wants to prove that the victim's statements are not credible. The victim would have great personal interests in bringing the accused to court. "I don't want to rule out the possibility that the victim had an interest in staying in Switzerland and therefore made statements that would make this more likely," says the defense lawyer. The victim's statements also prove that she has psychological problems, the defense lawyer continues. About the victim: The defense attorney says that the victim had already worked as a prostitute at the age of 12 and that her partner at the time was her pimp. She had worked as a prostitute in Greece, England and Switzerland. According to the prosecution's account, the victim was visited twice by the defendants at her place of residence in Hungary. This does not correspond to the victim's account. When questioned again, she said that she had come to Switzerland by train and had initially lived on a farm there. This is important from the point of view of the defense. The forced removal to Switzerland was not described in detail.

08.3 a.m. "The stories really got to me" The defendant's lawyer is given the floor. He begins his plea. "First of all, I don't want to hide the fact that it was difficult for me to remain professional because the stories really got to me. In my role as a defense lawyer, it is my duty to investigate, clarify and set the record straight," says the defense lawyer. The prosecutor had "unfortunately" done a very good job, the defense lawyer continued.

Tuesday, August 19, 08:15 a.m. 2nd day of the trial The trial continues on Tuesday. Today, the defense attorneys of the two defendants will present their pleas. This will be followed by the reply and the rejoinder. At the very end, the defendants will have the opportunity to make a final statement to the court. The court will then retire to discuss the verdict.

5.21 p.m. End of trial day one The judge closes the trial for today. It will continue on Tuesday.

5.19 pm The victims' statements are true to detail The victims' statements are full of emotion, but in no way exaggerated. The victims' statements are true to detail and not fictitious, says the lawyer. Then the lawyer concludes her plea.

4.54 p.m. The accused determined the lives of the victims The lawyer reiterates the charges. The third victim was not allowed to say "no" or decide for herself when she would sleep. The accused determined which sexual practices the victim had to perform and when she was allowed to sleep and when not. The accused only gave the victims 20 francs per john for food and cigarettes. Assuming 8 johns per day, that makes 200 francs per day. The accused kept the rest herself. In total, the third victim is said to have worked 54 days in Switzerland. The lawyer's bill comes to 108,000 francs, which the victim earned from clients. The victim also had to pay 80 francs per day for the room. The calculation shows that the victim only received 15,120 francs in 54 days.

16.49 "If I showed myself at her place of residence, she would be dead" - lawyer pleads Now comes the third plea from the private prosecution. The accused should be found guilty. The accused should also be found guilty and punished appropriately. The defendant should pay the satisfaction and damages. The defendant's statements were simply false and could also be refuted by the public prosecutor's office. "The victims are at the mercy of their tormentors," says the lawyer. Her client did not want to testify at the first interrogation out of fear of the defendants. "My client told me in tears that if I showed up at her place of residence, she would be dead," says the lawyer. The victim is still marked today, has psychological problems and suffers from panic attacks. Traumatizing memories come to mind.

4.40 p.m. It's not that bad, they should endure it "The defendants' culpability is particularly serious," says the lawyer. Both defendants are to be found guilty. The evidence is provided by the chat histories and the statements of the victims and witnesses. The accused told the victims that she knew what the client would do to them, but that it wasn't that bad and they should put up with it. The lawyer referred to the BDSM practices of the client. In addition, the defendant had told the victims that they should agree to everything the clients demanded. The lawyer then concludes her plea.

4.30 p.m. The accused is to be found guilty Next it is the turn of the second lawyer for the private carrier. "The accused should be convicted in the sense of the indictment." The lawyer also demands 45,000 francs, which the defendant should pay. "Satisfaction should be set at 30,000 francs," says the lawyer. The abstruse services offered by the defendant are not repeated, at the request of the private sponsor. Until the hearing, the injured party was of the opinion that the defendant had acted alone. She later realized that the accused was also involved.

4.25 p.m. The accused exposed the victims to danger The lawyer quotes from her plea. "Does not do this voluntarily. Now about her service, she is not fit. Maybe on drugs or ill," it says on a platform where clients post their reviews of prostitutes. These comments alone are supposed to prove that the accused exploited the victims and did not treat them like human beings, but like commodities. The accused always exposed the victims to the risk of contracting a disease or an unwanted pregnancy. Then the lawyer concludes her plea.

4.14 p.m. Accused "pressed the tear ducts with her defense lawyer" The accused showed absolutely no remorse and repeatedly contradicted herself in her statements. As a result, she only made new statements when the evidence broke her confused construct of lies. For example, she claimed that she absolutely had to be released from prison and "pressed her defense lawyer's tear ducts" because she had to go home to her three-year-old sick child, whom she had with the accused, says the lawyer. She later testified that she had no children of her own and therefore none with the accused. How slyly the accused exploited the victims with her lies is also evident in the charge of fraud.

16.05 "A statement could not be more abstruse" On the credibility of the defendant's statements: these were characterized by lies, massive insults and threats. The victim only made statements against the accused out of fear of the police, says the lawyer. The accused was not afraid to say in court today that the victim had only cried out of pity because the accused was now sitting in court. "A statement couldn't be more abstruse," says the lawyer.

4.00 p.m. 25,000 francs in compensation for the first victim The client who had used BDSM practices on the victims had already had a shortened trial. He had offered to pay the victim compensation. According to the lawyer, however, this was dangerous. This would put the victim back in a situation where the client could become dangerous and would not help the victim psychologically either. These 25,000 francs in compensation are not only justified by an act, but also by the actions of the accused. Specifically, the charges are: Human trafficking, promotion of prostitution, aiding and abetting rape and exploitation. The victim is still unable to talk about this traumatic experience.

3. 57 p.m. "Disgusting and disgusting" - lawyer represents victim The accused didn't care what the client had done to the victim as long as the money was right, says the lawyer. In addition, the accused knew exactly what the punter was planning to do with the victim. Chat histories between the accused and the punter prove that she knew exactly what he was planning to do with the victims. She did not care that the private plaintiff crawled out of the room on all fours after the suitor performed hard sexual acts on her. The accused did not care at all about the victim's well-being. "These acts cannot be dismissed as anything other than abhorrent and disgusting," said the lawyer.

15.46 The victims would never have consented to the BDSM practices After the break, the judge opens the proceedings. Now the private prosecution has the floor. Three of the victims' defense lawyers are sitting in the courtroom. The plea of the first lawyer begins. The lawyer does not refer to the entire indictment, as she had already submitted her plea earlier. She briefly comments on selected points and adds to them. The private plaintiff demands a correction of the amount of compensation. In justification, the lawyer says: "The defendant is accused of complicity in rape. It should be noted here that the acts were on the borderline of complicity." The victims would never have consented to such serious sexual intercourse, some of which lasted over 4 hours.

3.24 p.m. End of the plea The prosecutor demands a guilty verdict for both defendants and thus concludes her plea. The trial continues after a short break.

2.53 p.m. "The victims were treated like commodities" Only an arrest was able to stop the defendants' actions. They would not have stopped doing business on their own. On the one hand, the accused had humiliated the victims, on the other hand, the clients had also humiliated the victims with their statements and actions. You have to see the whole picture, says the public prosecutor. The victims were treated more like commodities than human beings, explains the prosecutor. The level of culpability for the charges of human trafficking and promoting prostitution is high. For the other charges, a medium to low level of culpability was noted.

2.48 p.m. The defendants enriched themselves Traveling to and staying in Switzerland costs money. The accused obtained this money primarily through the business of prostituting the victims. According to the public prosecutor's office, the accused was indeed involved in the business. He denied this in his interrogation. The prosecutor goes on to say that the accused also used his physical appearance and superiority over the victims as a means of exerting pressure. The indictment states that he repeatedly threatened the victims if they did not continue to allow themselves to be prostituted. He is even said to have beaten one victim.

2.32 p.m. Chat history and video recordings to prove allegations The accused should be found guilty of the charge of "multiple complicity in sexual assault and rape". The man with the BDSM practices had confessed that he had carried out the sexual practices. He also admitted that he had contact with the accused and not with the victims and that he arranged the meetings via the accused. The victims had not agreed to the practices. They also included unprotected sexual intercourse, rough sex, anal intercourse as well as fisting and bondage practices. According to the public prosecutor's office, the evidence comes from the chat histories, the recorded voice histories between the man and the accused and also from video recordings.

14.24 Victims all testified very credibly In the case of the man with the BDSM practices, the prosecutor says that the victims all made very credible statements. They had not exaggerated unnecessarily. It was difficult for them to talk about this case. It was difficult to come to terms with what had happened. However, they did not incriminate the accused any more than necessary and said that the evidence would speak for them without the victims' statements.

14:12 "Almost impossible for the victim to lie" It is impossible to lie over such a long period of time. The prosecutor refers to the contradictory statements made by the accused in court. He described the victim as brain-diseased. Throughout the entire investigation, the victim had always given congruent answers with other victims. It was very implausible that the victims would lie. That is not possible over such a long period of time under such circumstances, says the public prosecutor. The victim's statements require a lot of courage. She was clear, active and focused in all her interviews. She showed no signs of mental illness. She repeatedly told of two specific incidents in which the accused had picked her up on drugs and brought her to clients.

14.03 The money was used to finance evenings at the casino The victims had 8 to 15 customers per day. If you add the price to the days worked, that makes an income of 140,000 to 190,000 francs per victim during this period. The victims would have received a fraction of this income. "The money that the accused brought to Switzerland was used to pay room rents. The rest was used to finance evenings at the casino and a life of luxury," says the prosecutor. This was during a period in which the two accused were not employed anywhere.

1.55 p.m. "Confusing statements by the accused" The public prosecutor assumes "strange" claims and statements by the accused. The accused is related to one of the victims and has known her since she was a child. Both live in very impoverished circumstances. The victim had prostituted herself here in Switzerland in 2021. "The accused made many confused statements," the public prosecutor said. Today, he made completely different statements. When the accused realized the extent of the case, he began to make more detailed statements, says the prosecutor.

1.48 p.m. Expensive home furnishings and luxury living at the expense of others "The statements made during the period of the crime can only be explained by the fact that the accused claimed the money earned by the victims for themselves," says the public prosecutor. In this way, the accused were able to afford expensive furnishings and finance a lifestyle. According to the public prosecutor, this could not be explained by the aforementioned parties, the timber trade or any other activity. The Tiktok channels and the chat histories of the seized devices prove this activity. Additionally, the defendants lived off the victims' earnings throughout the year.

1.34 pm Prosecutor starts with plea The court continues the trial. The public prosecutor now has the floor and begins her plea. It is very difficult for victims of human trafficking to testify against the accused. This can result in severe traumatization, says the public prosecutor in her plea. With the numerous chat histories, the same spelling mistakes and the same writing style were used by the accused. And all from the victims' cell phones. The accused had previously denied having contacted the clients on behalf of the victims. However, the public prosecutor claims the opposite.

12 noon Lunch break The trial continues at 1.30 pm.

11.55 a.m. "I am broken" The judge now questions the defendant about the prosecution's demands. "I already have two grandchildren, I'm broken. When I get out of prison, I don't even have money to buy bread. My mother lives very poorly. These 32 months are already too much for me," says the defendant, referring to the pre-trial detention. The judge had previously asked him what he thought about the eight years in prison that the prosecution was demanding against him. The defendant went on to say: "About the confiscated items: unfortunately, the defendant doesn't know what she's saying. We bought the apartment in 2019. What does that have to do with this case? Our lives have been destroyed."

11.44 a.m. Defendant now accuses the victims The judge asks: "What is the victims' interest in putting you in prison?" The defendant had previously claimed that the victims wanted to incriminate him because it was about money and other interests. The Roma in Hungary were looking for compensation. The accused replied to the judge's question: "The women are lying." They hoped that if the accused went to prison, they would receive money.

11.30 a.m. "Bigger lie than the Bible" - the accused does not answer The victims had received cell phones without internet access from the accused so that they could not notify third parties. The accused says: "I'd rather not say anything. I won't say anything, that's a bigger lie than the Bible." He waves his hand away. The accused laughs nearby. The accused says nothing in response to subsequent questions from the judge.

11.11 a.m. This is all "gypsy politics" The judge says: "According to the indictment, the victims should have continued to work despite abdominal pain and should have been on call." The defendant replies: "I'm not saying anything about it, it doesn't make sense." The accused refrains from answering further questions from the judge. The judge then says that the accused allegedly threatened a victim that she would no longer be able to see her daughter if she did not comply with the accused's demands. The accused says: "That's nonsense. The accused is my partner. She has never done anything like that. 50,000 gypsies live in my community." It's all "gypsy politics", says the accused.

10.49 a.m. "The victim is brain-sick" - The accused blames the victim The accused says that the judge's questions are always about the same thing. The judge says: "There are nuances in the different cases and charges." The accused replies: "Judge, since you've been questioning me, it's been about living conditions, running water and the lack of toilets." The judge does not respond and asks the next question. He wants to know whether the victims knew what was happening. The defendant says: "The victim is brain-sick. They never mentioned any crime to the police."

10:38 a.m. "This gypsy translator translated it wrong" The judge asks the accused what the telephone conversations between the victim and a relative in Hungary are all about. These conversations were intercepted and translated by the police. The defendant says: "That's not true, what's in the transcript. This gypsy translator translated it incorrectly." In addition, the victim is said to have had the opportunity to return to Hungary at any time. The judge returns to the victim's working conditions in Switzerland. The judge wants to know what the accused has to say about this. The accused holds back and does not answer.

10.21 a.m. The accused answers only briefly The judge returns to the indictment. It says that the accused allegedly threatened to use violence to bring the three victims from Hungary to Switzerland. The defendant replies: "That's not true, it's all side talk." In response to further questions from the judge, the accused answered curtly and said: "I'm not saying anything. That's not true."

10.17 a.m. The accused refuses to testify The judge now ends the personal questioning and moves on to the questioning about the case. The judge wants to know whether the accusation, according to the indictment, is true. The accused refuses to make a statement and does not comment.

10.12 a.m. Not an unwritten page The accused is not an unknown quantity. He had previously been convicted of sexual violence for more than five years in Hungary. In Germany, he is said to have three convictions in road traffic. However, the accused does not want to know anything about them. The judge digs out the penalty orders and reads the alleged offenses to the accused. The accused still knows nothing about it.

10.01 a.m. Gold, car trading and Roma parties The two accused have known each other for a long time. The judge asks the accused what the defendant had done for a living before her imprisonment. The accused says that she had worked for a public limited company in 2015. Later, the two accused ran Roma bars and organized parties on Fridays and Saturdays. "We made a lot of money back then." The judge goes into the accused's assets. He wants to know what he did with the gold. The accused says that he lost the gold while gambling. Furthermore, the accused later traded in cars.

09.50 a.m. 5 children in Hungary and construction manager The accused talks about life before his imprisonment. He is said to have previously lived and worked in Budapest. He had mainly worked in construction and managed ten employees. The judge wants to know what this company was called. However, the defendant says that this company had no name. During the interrogation, the accused also stated that he had five children. "Yes, that's right," the accused said in court. He pays 520 francs a month to support all the children.

09.48 a.m. The accused has health problems Now the accused is heard. The judge wants to know how the accused is doing. He says: "Well, not good. Because of my health. I get heart medication in the morning and now I also have problems with my sugar." Previously, the trial had to be interrupted because the defendant had health problems. The judge says: "You get in touch if you can't."

09.30 a.m. 15-minute break The judge ends the questioning of the accused and continues with the questioning of the defendant. There is a 15-minute break before this.

09.22 a.m. Accused admits to having posed as various people Another charge in the indictment against the accused is fraud. She is alleged to have deceived a man into believing that she needed money for her father's heart operation. The accused is alleged to have defrauded the man of over 100,000 francs over a long period of time. The accused says: "There were pictures that weren't real. I never threatened the man. He always helped of his own free will." The judge explained that the accused had pretended to be someone else. She had various telephone numbers. She used these to contact the man again and again and pretended to be different people. The accused says: "That's true."

09.13 a.m. The accused denies the judge's questions The judge digs deeper. He wants to know more about the meetings between the man and the victim. The accused answers, but refers to various chat messages and statements from the victims. She says the victims wanted the meetings, the victims had personal contact with the man for over a year and the victims had never spoken of anal penetration.

9.05 The victims had agreed to the meetings The indictment states that a third meeting was arranged with the man in question. The judge wants to know why a third meeting was arranged after the other two. The man's practices were known and the three victims were not well during the meetings. The defendant says that one of the victims agreed. "She said that the man didn't do these things anyway. She agreed to meet the man again."

08:53 The victim screamed and cried The judge refers to a specific meeting between one of the victims and the client. The victim had cried and screamed after the man had started sleeping with her. The judge asks the accused whether she had not noticed this. The accused said that she knew nothing about the rape. Moreover, the victim had agreed. "If the victim had told me she didn't want to go to the meeting, I wouldn't have done it." If she was supposed to have known that she was going to be raped, why would she have gone there, the accused asks back. The defendant continues: "If it was all so bad, why did the victims come to a club with me after the meeting?" The judge says that the man had admitted to all these acts. Why would he have lied? The accused says it was because of the shortened proceedings.

08.49 a.m. Did the accused pocket all the money? In addition, the accused is said to have always used the money she took from the man for herself and pocketed it. The accused says: "That's not true." It is not true that she kept most of the money. According to the accused, most of it went to the victims. The indictment states that the accused organized the cab rides to the meetings and stayed in the vicinity of the meetings to monitor the sexual practices. The judge wants to know what the accused has to say about this. She replies: "I would like to emphasize that I was not in contact with them by phone to control them. I was in contact with them to offer my help."

08:47 Accused blames the victim The accused is also charged with multiple counts of aiding and abetting sexual assault and rape. She is said to have enabled a man to sexually abuse the three victims. The judge asks questions. The accused denies it. She had never done that. However, she admits that she had contact with the man to arrange meetings with the victims. In addition, the victims had already known the client, i.e. the man. The judge wants to know whether the accused knew that the man performed sadomasochistic practices. The accused says: "I didn't want any woman to be raped." She goes on to say, "A victim told me to say yes to the meeting. He doesn't even do half of what he writes when requesting the meeting." So the victim had agreed. It was not the accused's fault.

08.40 a.m. They didn't steal anything The judge continues with the questioning. As the accused had already been questioned about the allegations of human trafficking at the last court hearing, the questioning continues on the second charge. The two defendants are accused of committing theft. They allegedly stole a man's wallet. The accused denies this. They had not done that.

Monday, August 18, 08:30 a.m. The trial begins The trial against the Hungarian couple will take place on Monday and Tuesday at Zurich District Court. The trial will be held in camera. The trial should have taken place a few weeks ago. However, one of the accused had to be taken to hospital due to health problems. One accused and one defendant are sitting in court. The trial is now restarted. The judge opens the trial. Show more

The images depicted in the indictment are disturbing. A Hungarian couple will stand trial in Zurich District Court on Monday on charges of human trafficking and promoting prostitution. They are alleged to have forced three women, including their own relatives, into a life of exploitation and sexual violence.

According to the indictment, the 29-year-old woman and her 40-year-old partner coldly exploited the precarious living conditions of their victims. They used threats to put the young women under pressure and finally lured them to Switzerland - more precisely to the Langstrasse district of Zurich.

Coercion, brutality and no way out

According to the indictment, the women were forced to work there under duress - according to the couple's merciless rules: sex without condoms, brutal practices, hardly any breaks. The earnings? Most of it seeped into the pockets of the accused. The women themselves only received a small fraction of the money they earned to buy food and cigarettes.

Particularly perfidious: the accused, who according to the indictment was a sex worker herself, is said to have controlled the victims in an actual surveillance system. She coordinated the meetings with clients and made sure that no woman stepped out of line. The man apparently went even further - he is said to have beaten one of the victims.

Eight years in prison each for the accused

The alleged offences took place between 2020 and 2022 and the two have been in custody since their arrest on November 20, 2022. The public prosecutor is now demanding harsh consequences: Eight years' imprisonment each and a ten-year ban from the country. In addition, the two are to pay a compensation claim - a kind of repayment for the money extorted from their victims.

The defense will announce its motions in the course of the trial. The Zurich District Court has scheduled two days for the trial.