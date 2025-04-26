The Swiss boxer Brian Keller won against the Frenchman Claude Wilfried. Keystone

He used to be known as "Switzerland's most famous prisoner", now he is a boxer. Brian Keller made his first appearance on Saturday evening - and it didn't last long.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Brian Keller, the former "most famous inmate in Switzerland", has won his first official boxing match. In Winterthur on Saturday evening, he won against Frenchman Claude Wilfried in front of around 800 martial arts fans.

The matter was quickly decided: Keller defeated his opponent after just 38 seconds. Keller was the stronger and more powerful fighter right from the start. However, Wilfried is not a boxer, but a judoka. He therefore has little experience in the boxing ring.

"I need to box more calmly, not so street style"

Keller told the Keystone-SDA news agency that he was satisfied with his performance. But he could do even better. "I need to box more calmly, not so street style." He will make his next appearance in a ring in three weeks' time.

He fought in specially made shorts with the Zurich coat of arms and the flag of Cameroon, his mother's home country. His father and one of his lawyers were among those sitting in the audience.

Keller has been concentrating on his career as a professional boxer since his release from prison in November 2023 - apart from a brief interruption due to a new incarceration. However, he does not yet have a Swiss professional license due to his criminal past.