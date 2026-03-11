Flowers were laid near the scene of the accident in Kerzers FR. Keystone

After a devastating Postbus fire with numerous fatalities and injuries, the mood in Kerzers is depressed on Wednesday morning. There was a sense of bewilderment among the residents who had seen all the pictures of the tragedy.

Residents report how they witnessed the fire or received videos of it.

People lay flowers at the site of the fire, candles are lit in the bakery and residents gather in the church and at the planned memorial site to remember. Show more

From a distance, two schoolchildren point to the site of the tragedy with a wave of their hands before continuing on their scooters. All that remains of the destroyed Postbus are traces of fire on the road. The bushes lining the parking lots are charred and the smell of burning hangs over the town.

Traffic has been flowing again on the main road since the end of the night. Trucks and commuters drive past or let the journalists pass, a good dozen of whom are already on site at 8 o'clock in the morning. A reporter from the German TV station RTL is reporting live without interruption.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the road, a Postbus pulls into an avenue. It is route 122, like the bus that caught fire on Tuesday evening.

"It's frightening"

Two women stand there with stunned faces. One of them lives directly opposite the scene of the incident. When the fire broke out, she called the fire department and watched everything from her window.

"It's scary," she said, showing her phone. The display shows the bus on fire while passers-by run into the street. One of them tries to smash the windows of the vehicle with a cobblestone.

Other residents hadalso received videos via their private news channels. Kerzers is a small town where residents heard about the drama from family or friends.

"A lot of people called me on Tuesday evening to ask if I was OK," reports another woman. You would see things like this abroad or in big cities, "but not in a small town like ours". She added that she was afraid that innocent people had been killed. She was only able to fall asleep at one or two o'clock in the morning.

"The bus was recovered at 5 o'clock this morning," says a man sitting at a table in the kiosk, finishing his coffee. You could see it from the windows of the houses on Murtenstrasse.

It was people from here who died

Several people stop spontaneously in front of the scene or as they leave the stores, some hugging each other. The bakery has placed a few candles on the counter. "People are now beginning to realize what a tragedy has happened. It's people from this area who have lost their lives," says a woman on her way to work.

The municipal clerk, who is just getting on his bike, says that a white tent will be set up at the site in the morning where people can place or lay flowers. In fact, several people had already laid flowers at the site of the fire.

Above the village, just a few hundred meters away from the scene of the fire, the church is oppressively quiet. Around half past nine, around ten people had gathered there.

