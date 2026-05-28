In Rapperswil, the recently inaugurated elevators on the Passerelle at the station are already at a standstill again. facebook.com/Stadt.Rapperswil.Jona

The new lifts on the Passerelle at Rapperswil railroad station were supposed to provide accessibility. Instead, breakdowns, failures and technical problems caused frustration shortly after the opening.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The commissioning of the lifts on the Passerelle at Rapperswil station was delayed by several months due to delivery problems.

After the opening shortly before Whitsun, the south lift broke down on the first day of operation, followed shortly afterwards by the north lift.

According to the architects, there are still problems between the lift control system and the electronic inverter. Show more

The new lifts on the Passerelle at Rapperswil station were actually intended to be a symbol of greater accessibility and a more modern station. They officially went into operation at the end of last week. One day later, they were at a standstill again, reports the "Linth-Zeitung".

If asked what went wrong, the correct answer would be: quite a lot. But first things first.

Even the originally planned opening was not under a good star. The lifts were actually supposed to go into operation in February. The glass exterior installations had been visibly installed since the end of 2025, but delivery problems with the elevators themselves delayed the start by several months.

Outage on the very first day

The official inauguration finally took place last week. Representatives from the city and lift manufacturer Schindler cut the symbolic ribbon, followed by a drinks reception. The public should be able to ride up and down the next day.

However, on the very first day of operation, the lift on the south side did not work. Shortly afterwards, the lift on the north side also temporarily broke down.

This is particularly problematic because the Passerelle is expressly intended as a barrier-free connection - for people with baby carriages, wheelchairs, bicycles or limited mobility. Instead, many users had to continue using the underpass.

The reasons for this were as unpleasant as they were technically banal: According to city councillor and head of construction Ueli Dobler, a stone initially blocked the elevator on the south side. On the north side, a sensor had been set incorrectly - despite intensive checks on the day before the opening.

They were probably "too optimistic"

Childhood illnesses that are quickly rectified, you might think. But the hope of smooth operation was short-lived. Since Sunday, both facilities have been at a standstill again. The architectural firm responsible, Roskothen, explains the renewed outage with a communication problem between the lift controller and the inverter, an electronic component that regulates the motor, among other things.

The systems still need to be "calibrated", which is apparently only possible during operation. Architect Frank Roskothen now admits that they were "a little too optimistic" during the adjustment phase. At the same time, he emphasizes that "nothing was done wrong".

Admittedly, the timing of the opening shortly before the Whitsun weekend made the situation more difficult because the lift manufacturer's experts were only available to a limited extent over the holidays. They are now there to analyze the error messages. If it turns out that defective sensors need to be replaced, the beautiful new elevators at the Passerelle in Rapperswil can probably only be admired from the outside for a few more days.