Following the fatal fire in Crans-Montana, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has called for harsh consequences. In a post on social media, he sharply attacks those potentially responsible and calls for prison sentences.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the fire in Crans-Montana, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is calling for prison sentences for those responsible.

The Lega politician takes aim at operators and authorities in a social media post.

Swiss politicians show sympathy, but are reluctant to apportion blame. Show more

Following the fire disaster in the Valais vacation resort of Crans-Montana, in which at least 40 people lost their lives and 119 were injured, there is great sympathy in Italy. Many of the victims come from the neighboring country.

On Friday, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani traveled to the Valais ski resort. He thanked the emergency services and chose restrained words in his comments.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, on the other hand, was much harsher. The leader of the right-wing nationalist Lega party published an Instagram post in which he called for harsh consequences for those he considers responsible.

"Dirty conscience"

Salvini began by criticizing young people who had allegedly behaved incorrectly or too hesitantly during the fire. He described such accusations as "superficial, cynical and malicious", while families are "still desperately searching for their children".

The politician then attacked operators and authorities directly. Salvini wrote: "The only ones responsible, the only ones with a dirty conscience, the only criminals are those who did not guarantee safety in this basement, those who did not check, those who issued permits, those who crammed hundreds of young people into a basement out of greed - with open fires and failing emergency systems."

Salvini derives his demand for criminal prosecution from this. "In civilized Switzerland, the prison doors will have to open for many people," he continued.

Meanwhile, the Valais authorities emphasize that the investigation is still ongoing. Public prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud emphasizes that numerous people have already been questioned, including the couple who ran the bar. Criminal consequences have not been ruled out, but the investigation is still in full swing.

The presumption of innocence applies until the investigation is complete.