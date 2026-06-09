Women distrust public institutions more than men. A new study therefore recommends involving girls in politics earlier and to a greater extent. (archive image) Keystone

In Switzerland, men trust the state significantly more than women. This is shown by a new study.

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Women in Switzerland distrust public institutions more than men. Although trust is high in an international comparison, the gender gap is particularly high in Switzerland.

For example, 45 percent of women trust in their ability to participate in politics, compared to 65 percent of men, as the Federal Office for Gender Equality (FOGE) announced on Tuesday. The ETUC commissioned the study from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). In total, the institutional trust values in thirty countries were examined.

According to the study, 26 percent of women in Switzerland do not participate in any political activity, compared to 17 percent of men. According to the ETUC, this gender-specific difference is almost twice as large as the average difference in OECD countries. There were also differences in satisfaction with public services.

Around half of women felt that the authorities treated applications for support equally, compared to almost two thirds of men. Less than half of women also thought that parliament represented the interests of different population groups equally. Among men, six out of ten shared this view.

The study recommended, among other things, that women and girls should be involved in politics earlier and to a greater extent, that their experiences and expectations of public services should be taken into account and that access to administrative procedures should be improved.

According to the study, further improvements are needed in the collection and processing of gender-specific data. According to the ETUC, the results of the study will be incorporated into the further development of the Federal Council's Gender Equality Strategy 2030.