On April 5, several thousand people demonstrate against the housing shortage in Zurich. Keystone

Rents are rising rapidly in urban areas, causing financial difficulties for many tenants. Experts are sounding the alarm: without a change of course, there is a threat of large-scale social displacement.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tenants in cities are under severe pressure due to the loss of affordable old rents and rising asking rents.

Experts are forecasting drastically rising rents over the next ten years, driven by high land prices, construction costs and a shortage of housing.

Demographic change and political intervention are further exacerbating the situation. Show more

In urban areas, tenants are under increasing pressure as affordable old rents become increasingly rare and market prices skyrocket. Tenants who lose their long-term homes and have to look for new accommodation on the open market are particularly affected.

The "NZZ am Sonntag" newspaper illustrates the problem with an example: A single mother was living in an old building in Zurich Wipkingen for 1,100 francs a month. Now she is faced with a drastic rent increase after her apartment had to make way for a new building project.

The cooperative that took over the building was planning a new replacement building, which promised the tenant a return to one of the new apartments. However, the new rent of 3,000 francs far exceeded her financial means. Despite her objections, the cooperative referred to the usual market prices in the neighborhood, while the new building was celebrated as an architectural icon.

Forecast: rents will rise drastically

Real estate economist Andreas Loepfe warns in the report that the situation is set to get worse. High land prices, rising construction costs and a shortage of supply are driving rents up further. "Rents will rise over the next ten years to an extent that most people cannot imagine today," Loepfe is quoted as saying.

Cities are responding with stricter regulations, but these could exacerbate the cost push. Loepfe recommends that tenants make financial provisions to make up the difference to the high rents on offer.

The discrepancy between existing and asking rents is a key factor in the price increase. While existing rents are only rising moderately, asking rents are skyrocketing. Robert Weinert from Wüest Partner explains that the supply of apartments in cities is too scarce to meet demand. Legal requirements also play a role, as rents in existing properties are strictly regulated, while there is more leeway for new buildings or tenant changes.

Population growth exacerbates the situation

The tense situation is further exacerbated by unbroken demand. Forecasts by the Federal Statistical Office indicate that Switzerland's population could grow to 10 million by 2040. Immigration and the increase in single-person households are also driving the demand for housing. Despite demographic changes, the demand for housing is expected to continue to rise.

However, political measures to curb rental prices could be counterproductive. The Basel housing protection scheme, which provides for strict rent controls on renovations, has led to a slump in new construction activity. Experts warn that similar measures in the canton of Zurich could further reduce the willingness to invest. Hopes that the housing market will ease could prove deceptive.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from this section