Versailles Instead of BürgenstockIn the end, Trump upstages Switzerland
Sven Ziegler
18.6.2026
Switzerland was preparing for a historic ceremony at Bürgenstock. But in the end, it was Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron who stood before the world’s cameras in Versailles. Switzerland is left with only a supporting role. An analysis by Romandie Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Barman.
18.06.2026, 10:50
18.06.2026, 11:24
Barman Nicolas
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Bürgenstock was at one point considered a possible venue for the ceremonial signing of the Iran deal.
Instead, U.S. President Donald Trump surprisingly signed the document in Versailles alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.
Although Switzerland played an important role in the preparations and surrounding the G7 summit, the historic images went to France.
Yet for a long time, there were many indications that Switzerland itself might be at the center of this historic week.
The Bürgenstock seemed a sure bet
For days, there had been rumors of a ceremony in Switzerland. The Bürgenstock, which had made a name for itself as an international negotiating platform with the Ukraine conference, was considered the logical venue for the next major diplomatic event.
Pakistan, too—which, together with Qatar, had been mediating between Washington and Tehran—initially spoke of an event in Switzerland. The impression was created that the actual signing might take place on Swiss soil.
The symbolic act was complete—without Switzerland.
A lot of work, little spotlight
This development is particularly noteworthy because Switzerland was heavily involved in the G7 summit. The authorities supported France with security, logistics, and organization. After all, the summit took place just a few kilometers from the Swiss border.
Macron even publicly thanked Switzerland for this. At his closing press conference, he expressly thanked the Swiss authorities and spoke of important cooperation during the summit. This is despite the fact that the authorities of both countries are at odds over who should cover the costs of security, for example at Geneva Airport. Currently, Switzerland is left to foot the bill of around 20 million francs.