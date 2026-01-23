Switzerland was preparing for a historic ceremony at Bürgenstock. But in the end, it was Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron who stood before the world’s cameras in Versailles. Switzerland is left with only a supporting role. An analysis by Romandie Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Barman.

Versailles Instead of Bürgenstock In the end, Trump upstages Switzerland

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bürgenstock was at one point considered a possible venue for the ceremonial signing of the Iran deal.

Instead, U.S. President Donald Trump surprisingly signed the document in Versailles alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

Although Switzerland played an important role in the preparations and surrounding the G7 summit, the historic images went to France.

When Donald Trump signed the Iran deal on Wednesday evening beneath the chandeliers of Versailles, the message was clear: This moment belongs to France.

Standing next to Trump was French President Emmanuel Macron; the cameras were rolling, and the images were broadcast around the world. For the French president , it was the perfect conclusion to a G7 summit that he had largely shaped according to his own vision in Évian.

Yet for a long time, there were many indications that Switzerland itself might be at the center of this historic week.

The Bürgenstock seemed a sure bet

For days, there had been rumors of a ceremony in Switzerland. The Bürgenstock, which had made a name for itself as an international negotiating platform with the Ukraine conference, was considered the logical venue for the next major diplomatic event.

Pakistan, too—which, together with Qatar, had been mediating between Washington and Tehran—initially spoke of an event in Switzerland. The impression was created that the actual signing might take place on Swiss soil.

Donald Trump visited the Palace of Versailles accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the dinner organized there. This reception for the signing of the agreement with Iran took place the day after the G7 summit in Evian. Image: AFP

But then the situation changed unexpectedly.

On Wednesday evening, Trump confirmed that he had already signed the document in Versailles. At the same time, the Iranian news agency IRNA published photos of President Massoud Peseschkian holding the signed agreement.

The symbolic act was complete—without Switzerland.

A lot of work, little spotlight

This development is particularly noteworthy because Switzerland was heavily involved in the G7 summit. The authorities supported France with security, logistics, and organization. After all, the summit took place just a few kilometers from the Swiss border.

Macron even publicly thanked Switzerland for this. At his closing press conference, he expressly thanked the Swiss authorities and spoke of important cooperation during the summit. This is despite the fact that the authorities of both countries are at odds over who should cover the costs of security, for example at Geneva Airport. Currently, Switzerland is left to foot the bill of around 20 million francs.

But diplomatic history is rarely written based on the effort expended. What matters are the images.

And these were not captured at Bürgenstock, but in Versailles, some 500 kilometers away as the crow flies. France is coolly stealing the show from Switzerland.

Macron Secures a Prestigious Victory

It remains to be seen whether talks or technical negotiations will still take place in Switzerland in the coming days . It is possible that the Bürgenstock will continue to be used as a neutral venue for international mediation in the future.

However, the big moment of this week has likely already passed.

While Switzerland hoped to once again host a pivotal moment in global politics, Macron ensured that the decisive images came from Versailles.

Bern helped with the preparations and went all out—to no avail. In the end, Paris gets the applause.