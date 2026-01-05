The investigations in Crans-Montana are focusing on possible failures in fire protection. The focus is on acoustic panels that quickly caught fire. Experts are asking themselves: were they of inferior quality or outdated and should have been replaced long ago?

Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, which claimed over 40 lives, the public prosecutor's office is investigating the French operator couple for negligent homicide, personal injury and causing a conflagration.

The investigation focuses on possible deficiencies in fire protection, in particular highly flammable plastic acoustic panels on the club's ceilings and walls.

Video footage shows a rapid spread of fire and burning droplets from the ceiling material, which raises doubts about compliance with fire safety regulations.

Whether the operators are criminally responsible remains to be seen - they are presumed innocent until a final verdict is reached. Show more

After the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the big question is: who is partly responsible for the deaths of over 40 people and the sometimes life-threatening injuries to over 100 victims of the New Year's tragedy in the canton of Valais?

Since Friday evening, it has been clear that the French operator couple are possible suspects in the criminal investigation into the disaster. As part of a criminal investigation, the public prosecutor's office is accusing them of negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm - probably in dozens of cases. They are also charged with negligently causing a conflagration.

The operator couple are therefore suspects, but - and this is crucial - are innocent until a final conviction is handed down by a court. It has not yet been proven or confirmed by a court that they are criminally guilty. However, if there is reliable evidence and the question of guilt is convincingly established, all three offenses could result in prison sentences of up to three years or fines.

The scene of the fire was cordoned off on New Year's Day. Picture: blue News/Petar Marjanović

Fire safety guidelines require measures

But how can guilt be proven in concrete terms? While the municipality and the public prosecutor's office continue to keep a low profile, the investigation is in full swing, according to the police. Several people have already been questioned and the "conformity of the premises and the safety measures in place there" are currently being checked.

The police were tight-lipped about what exactly was being checked: Were there fire extinguishers? Were there escape routes? What was the permitted number of people?

However, these questions conceal key details. The "conformity of the premises" is likely to include the acoustic panels installed. This refers to the dark gray, curved elements on the ceiling, which probably caught fire within seconds due to the flying sparks of a sparkler. A video taken inside the bar at 01:29 (see above) provides evidence of this.

Nowadays, acoustic panels are often made of polyurethane foam (PU) or polystyrene (XPS). Due to their easy tearability, experts assume that PU panels were used.

Ten years ago, acoustic panels were installed on the ceiling of the club. The ceiling cladding extended as far as the escape route. The image was subsequently lightened for better visibility. Image: Facebook

The problem: polyurethane is highly flammable and therefore, according to current fire safety regulations, may not be used without further ado in rooms where large numbers of people are present. The guidelines prohibit materials with "critical behavior". The criteria listed in the regulations include fire and smoke behavior, burning dripping or falling, heat release and the development of hazardous combustion gases. In bars and clubs, only acoustic cladding with safety level RF1 (no fire contribution) is therefore permitted on the ceiling.

However, video recordings indicate that the acoustic panels served as a fire accelerant. A recording from 01.29 a.m. also shows burning drops falling from the ceiling. A few moments later, the entire basement was ablaze.

The fire on the panels was caused by champagne bottles with fire effects - as the public prosecutor currently suspects. The bar "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana had previously advertised this fire effect with videos.

A video circulating on Tiktok shows burning drops. Experts suspect that these are melted PU acoustic panels. Picture: ZVG

Humidity can break down fire retardants

However, it is important not to jump to conclusions just yet: Although polyurethane is considered highly flammable, it can certainly be used if treated appropriately with flame retardants. However, experts have been pointing out for years that this protection is not permanent. This finding is confirmed by the scientific work of a German fire protection expert: certain flame retardants can react sensitively to high humidity. In nightclubs, where the air quickly becomes humid and stuffy, this can lead to the protection being effectively "washed out".

blue News spoke to several experts about this problem. Dr. Jürgen Troitzsch, fire protection expert, says by telephone: "In my experience, if the elements are of good quality, the fire protection should last for ten years after installation. But if you ask me for a rule of thumb: if you want to be on the safe side, you replace these panels every five years. That's how long the technical test reports are valid for. Then you can be sure that the flame retardant will last."

However, based on a video showing the burning droplets, he questions whether the acoustic panels contained any flame retardant at all: "It would be unusual for treated plastic foam to drip off with such a strong burning effect."

Another expert, who wished to remain anonymous, says: "If inferior acoustic panels were used in Crans-Montana, a responsible fire police inspection should have demanded their replacement." A specialist who was asked also reported that the fire police had used a lighter themselves in exposed areas to carry out a fire test on site.

The acoustic panels were also installed behind wooden panels. Image: Facebook

However, it is hardly possible to speak of a gap in the fire protection regulations. The guidelines expressly require that the fire protection properties of building materials must not change in such a way that they no longer meet the requirements.

In such a case, however, the materials would have to be replaced or regularly sprayed with flame retardants.

Police do not disclose everything for tactical reasons

What was found during the fire police inspections is currently unknown. The mayor Nicolas Féraud reacted aggressively to questions from a journalist. The mayor told RTS radio that he was convinced that the municipality had not been negligent. However, he promised to answer questions in due course. One of the two operators of the bar told the Tribune de Genève:"We have been checked three times in ten years."

The cantonal police refer inquiries about fire safety and fire inspections to the public prosecutor's office and write: "The Valais cantonal police will announce any new information as soon as it becomes available." It is important to note that a lack of information does not necessarily mean much: In ongoing investigations, the police must also consider the "knowledge of the crime" factor. This refers to calculated caution in the dissemination of knowledge so that there are no false confessions or false witness statements.