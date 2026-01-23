The Marzili in Bern just can't seem to stay out of the headlines. Now, thefts at the outdoor pool are causing problems for swimmers. Just at the end of June, the ejection of a trans woman had sparked fierce criticism.

The Marzili, located on the Aare River in Bern, is one of the most visited swimming areas in Switzerland.

More Trouble in Badi In the Wake of the Trans Scandal, Bern's Marzili Is Hit by a Wave of Thefts

Here's what it's all about Thefts are on the rise in Bern's Marzili district.

As a result, the police are patrolling more frequently and recommend leaving valuables at home.

The outdoor pool had previously made headlines after a trans woman was kicked out. Summary created with

There has been a spate of thefts this summer at the Marzili Hospital in Bern. Facility manager Beat Wüthrich told the “Berner Zeitung” of an “extreme” situation. Cell phones, wallets, and laptops in particular are disappearing—according to Wüthrich, in some cases “several times a day.”

Wüthrich is quoted as saying that the perpetrators specifically target items left lying around and act very quickly. The facility is therefore working more closely with the police, some of whom patrol in plain clothes. Suspicious individuals may also be barred from the premises.

Other outdoor swimming pools in Bern have also experienced thefts, but according to the report, there is no known comparable spike in those locations. The Bern Cantonal Police recorded a trend toward more cases at swimming facilities in June and July than in previous years, but plans to make a final assessment of the figures only after the season ends.

The police advise against bringing valuables to the pool if at all possible. Anyone who does bring them should use lockers. The pool facility is generally not liable for stolen items—not even if they are stolen from a locker.

Trans Woman Controversy at Marzili

The Bern outdoor pool had already been in the spotlight at the end of June due to another incident. A trans woman was escorted out of the "Paradiesli" women's nudist area after several swimmers had complained about her presence.

The City of Bern subsequently acknowledged that the decision had been wrong. The person in question had complied with the applicable access rules: “All individuals who identify as women and live as such have access to the voluntary nudist area ‘Paradiesli,’” the city explained. The city also announced that it would communicate the access rules more clearly in the future.

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