Voting by post is routine in Switzerland - but who pays for the postage varies from canton to canton. A new debate shows: Even small hurdles can have a measurable impact on voter turnout.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, postage for postal votes is regulated at cantonal level.

Studies show that pre-franked envelopes slightly increase voter turnout - especially in regions with a good letterbox infrastructure.

In the long term, around 90% of the population vote at least occasionally; new technologies such as e-voting could further boost this participation. Show more

In Switzerland, postal voting has long been part of everyday life. However, there is one detailed question that repeatedly causes debate: Do voters have to pay the postage for the voting envelope themselves - or does the state cover it?

In the majority of the canton of Lucerne, voters have to pay the postage themselves if they send the envelope by post - only a few municipalities (including the city of Lucerne) cover the costs. Cantonal councillor Sofia Galbraith recently criticized the confusing rules and called for a uniform solution, partly because she fears that incorrectly stamped envelopes might not count.

The cantonal government rejects this: the effect on voter turnout would be low, the costs would be around CHF 96,000 per ballot, and municipalities would also have to accept unstamped envelopes. For example, if the voting envelope is placed in the commune's letterbox.

Political scientist Gabriel Hofmann, a doctoral student at the University of Zurich, explains why the rules differ from canton to canton - and what this does to voter turnout.

Three systems - depending on the canton

In fact, who has to pay is not regulated nationally, but organized on a cantonal basis. Hofmann says: "In principle, the cantons are responsible for franking the voting envelopes." There are three regimes, Hofmann explains. "Some of the cantons pay the postage for the letters. A second part does not pay the postage, and a third part of the cantons leaves the handling to the municipalities."

Here you can see at a glance which cantons pay the postage and which do not:

Pre-paid postage means slightly more people vote

The big question behind this is: does postage affect voter turnout? According to Hofmann, yes - but only to a limited extent. "You can actually see a difference. In the cantons where postage is paid, around 1.3 percentage points more people vote on average," says Hofmann.

However, this does not happen overnight. One example shows that it takes a moment to realize this. "It has been found that such a change is recognizable after about 5 years."

Not just postage: letterboxes also play a role

In addition to the price, the route also counts. Hofmann refers to studies on distances and infrastructure: the distances of the letterboxes and the community letterboxes in the respective place of residence were examined.

It was found that the correlation between postage paid and voter turnout is greater in municipalities with a higher post box density. Hofmann says: "In other words, the effect of paid postage on voter turnout is greater if the distance to the post letterbox is short or the distance to the municipal letterbox is long."

Schaffhausen is a special case - voting is compulsory there. Hofmann says: "If you don't vote in Schaffhausen, you have to pay a fine. But this is more symbolic. You then have to pay 6 francs." However, the turnout in the canton of Schaffhausen is significantly higher than in other cantons.

How many people vote at all?

Turnout is often significantly lower for individual votes, but the long-term picture is different. Hofmann puts it like this: "Around 10 percent take part in every vote. 10 percent never participate and the remaining 80 percent decide on a case-by-case basis. If you look over four years, we have a voter turnout of 90 percent in Switzerland." The average turnout per vote is 46 percent.

Turnout has changed slightly in recent decades, but not because of a single measure. "The average voter turnout has risen slightly over the last thirty years," says Hofmann. This could be due to various factors. He continues: "In the short term, politics is certainly more interesting at the moment. In the long term, however, I would say it is slowly returning to the norm." A hundred years ago, politics was much more important than it was thirty years ago.

And not everyone wants to vote all the time - that is also part of direct democracy, says Hofmann: "It is important to a large proportion of citizens to always be able to express themselves, but not always have to."

Turbulent times could boost voter turnout

At the moment, however, Switzerland is going through turbulent times. This could lead to a slight increase in voter turnout.

Looking ahead, the next big topic is e-voting. Hofmann draws a parallel with postal voting: "The introduction of postal voting has increased the number of votes by 4 percent. The same discussion will now take place with e-voting."