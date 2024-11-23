The village of Wassen. No one wants to be on the municipal council here. KEYSTONE

Next Sunday, elections are due to be held for two municipal council seats in the mountain village of Wasen in Uri. But nobody from the village wants to stand for election. In Uri, however, there is an obligation to run for office.

The mountain village of Wasen in Uri is electing two councillors on Sunday. The problem is that no one from the village wants this position. But in Uri, there is an obligation to hold office. Anyone who is elected must therefore accept the post.

People under the age of 65 who have not yet held political office must accept the election in Uri. Anyone who does not do so must pay a fine of CHF 5,000.

A simple majority is enough to win

The first round of voting took place in September. No one achieved an absolute majority there, which is why a simple majority will be enough for the second ballot on Sunday.

One of the potential councillors is Andreas Baumann. He explains to theNZZthat the situation is very unpleasant for him, as many people in the village know him. Baumann is a family man, farmer, board member of the Uri Farmers' Association, vice commander of the fire department and treasurer of the alpine cooperative. In addition to all these honorary posts, he does not want to become a municipal councillor.

In the first round of voting in September, only one other person received more votes, so the chances of him being elected in the second round are high.

In the days leading up to the election, many people in Wassen are nervous. They have reached an agreement. No one publicly makes an election recommendation. They simply let the election happen, they say. But there are still agreements. At the family table or on the phone.