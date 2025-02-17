In the canton of Zurich, only cremations and burials have been permitted to date. There may soon be trials with reburial (symbolic image) sda

A new form of burial could soon be permitted in the canton of Zurich. In re-interment, the deceased are composted and turned into humus within 40 days. The cantonal council supports an initiative to this effect.

Andreas Fischer

The composting of deceased bodies could soon be tested in the canton of Zurich. On Monday, the cantonal council supported an individual initiative by a citizen to allow re-interment as a form of burial with 101 votes. 60 votes would be required.

In his motion, 76-year-old Herbert Ammann from Kilchberg explained that, due to his age, he had a personal interest in this additional form of burial being permitted. It was "technologically ready for introduction in the canton of Zurich and should already be widely accepted in society today".

In reinterment, the deceased are placed in a metal cocoon on a bed of straw, hay, herbs and flowers and covered with the material. The microorganisms then decompose the body into soil within 40 days. All that remains are the bones, which are ground up and added to the new soil.

Zurich would be the first canton to allow re-interment

The new form of burial has not yet been approved in any canton. In Switzerland, the deceased only have the choice between burial and cremation. In Germany, re-interment has been an issue for several years. However, it has so far only been permitted in the federal state of Schleswig-Holstein. The idea originally came from the USA.

While most parliamentary groups in the Zurich Cantonal Council agreed with the initiative in principle, the SVP in particular expressed reservations. Ueli Bamert was quoted by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper as saying that allowing deceased bodies to decompose and being deliberately reused contradicted ethical principles and violated the dignity of the deceased. Re-interment is also a very sensitive issue for parts of the center and the EVP.

The concerns are not shared by other parties. The SP pointed out that the creation was also met with skepticism when it was introduced in the 19th century, but today 80 percent of the deceased are cremated. In addition, the method is ethically and ecologically justifiable.

The GLP expressed a similar view: "The idea that one's own body becomes fertile soil shortly after death appeals to many people." The Greens asked: "Is it less ethically questionable if we are incinerated instead of turning into soil?"