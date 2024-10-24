Children are increasingly being taken to school by car. Symbolbild: Ralf Hirschberger/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Parent cabs are not prohibited, but they do lead to dangerous traffic situations. In the municipalities on Lake Zurich, an increased police presence is now to counteract this undesirable phenomenon.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fact that schoolchildren are increasingly being driven to school by parents is causing discussions in many places.

Dangerous traffic situations arise due to traffic jams.

Information and prevention are having too little effect in the municipalities around Lake Zurich, and now police checks are to provide a remedy. Show more

Parent cabs are a well-known phenomenon in many municipalities. Mothers and fathers chauffeur their children by car almost to the front door of the classroom. When the temperatures drop in autumn and winter, this family transport service is particularly popular.

The cars jam up in front of some school buildings. The result is traffic chaos that can lead to dangerous situations at dusk. Police stations in several cantons are running campaigns to promote walking to school. "Taxi rides endanger other children through dangerous driving maneuvers in the school building area," writes the St. Gallen cantonal police, for example.

Parent cabs are not illegal, but they often lead to criminal offenses such as illegal parking or missing child seats. The police can issue fines for disobeying traffic regulations.

"That's the only thing that really helps"

The municipalities on Lake Zurich are also struggling with the problem. Posters draw attention to the issue. Apparently with little success, because in addition to prevention and information, a more effective practice now seems to be establishing itself: Police presence, as reported by the "Zürichsee-Zeitung".

The town of Wädenswil, for example, carried out its first police check in front of school buildings at the beginning of the school year. "The campaign was very effective," says Wädenswil police chief Martin Heer. "We are now present in front of a different school building every day if possible."

As soon as the police presence at drop-off and pick-up times decreased, the cab services would increase again. Heer's conclusion on the controls is correspondingly clear: "It's the only thing that really helps," he is quoted as saying by the "Zürichsee-Zeitung".

Next municipality relies on police

In Stäfa, too, the police are always on site at schools to make their presence felt. The same applies to the Erlenbach school.

Now the municipality of Langnau is also relying on the help of the officers. There, appeals in the local newspaper and special parents' evenings with traffic instructors have not had the desired effect. "But nothing has worked," says Langnau's school president and local councillor Claudia Lauber to the "Zürichsee-Zeitung". Parent cabs are even increasing.