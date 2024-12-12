Filled garbage bags: if you don't dispose of your garbage properly, you can end up paying for it. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

A young man has been sentenced to pay a fine in the canton of Schwyz after improperly disposing of his waste in a school container.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 24-year-old man illegally disposed of a 110-liter waste bag on the night of 6 to 7 November 2023.

Waste detectives have tracked down the Swede.

The action has now cost the young man a total of 600 francs. Show more

A 24-year-old Swede who lived in a hotel in the canton of Schwyz has been convicted of improper waste disposal, as reported by "20 Minuten".

The incident occurred on the night of November 6 to 7, 2023, when the man disposed of a 110-litre bag of household waste in a container outside a secondary school. This violated the strict Swiss waste regulations.

The waste action did not go unnoticed. Waste detectives examined the contents of the bag and were able to identify the perpetrator. The Schwyz public prosecutor's office convicted the young man by summary penalty order for deliberately violating the Federal Act on Environmental Protection.

The verdict: the accused knew, or at least accepted, that waste may not be deposited outside of landfills or collection points. The consequences for the young Swede are not insignificant.

The Swede must pay a fine of 200 francs and also pay the costs of the proceedings amounting to 400 francs. In total, the costs for the improper waste disposal amount to 600 francs.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.