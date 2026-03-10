A supposed way out of the debt trap made the situation even worse for an Aargau couple. Symbolbild: Keystone

Advertising promised a way out of debt. For a couple from Aargau, however, contact with two financial restructuring companies became an additional burden.

Dominik Müller

The unfulfilled desire to have children prompted a couple from Aargau to undergo several expensive treatments at clinics in Switzerland and abroad. At some point, the savings were used up: "We could no longer pay all the bills on time," the man told the SRF consumer magazine "Espresso". The couple slipped deeper and deeper into debt.

In this difficult situation, he came across advertisements from financial restructuring companies on social media. Promises such as "Get out of debt hell!" suggested quick help. According to the report, the man signed a contract with a St. Gallen-based company in October 2025 - at a cost of CHF 1,845.

But instead of help, he was referred to another company in Lucerne. There, too, the man from Aargau had to pay first - a deposit and several monthly installments totaling around 1,800 francs.

High demand for termination

According to "Espresso", the procedure is simple: the company draws up a list of outstanding debts and contacts the creditors with the customer's power of attorney to negotiate installment payments. However, the proposed amounts are so low that repayment would have taken more than ten years in some cases. Months pass - and the mountain of debt remains.

Finally, the man canceled the contracts and demanded his money back. Instead, he receives an invoice: the Lucerne-based company Pavlin, which has since been renamed, demands a further CHF 4,000 despite having already been paid.

The companies initially refused to refund the money. They only offered to reduce the remaining claim to 850 francs.

"I no longer know what to do"

For the man from Aargau, the outcome is bitter. "These companies have made me fall even deeper into the red. I'm having sleepless nights and don't know what to do," he tells Espresso. In the meantime, the administration has also given him notice to leave the apartment because of the financial problems - and the couple's wish to have children has remained unfulfilled.

When asked by SRF, both companies initially rejected the accusations. They had provided the contractually agreed services. One company emphasizes that it does not grant loans, but only arranges financial restructuring. The second company, on the other hand, pointed out that the client had terminated the contract prematurely.

After further inquiries, however, the companies backtrack. It was an "unfortunate individual case" - the man is to receive a large part of the money back.