His driver's license is not recognized in Switzerland, and he had repeatedly failed the driving test. That is why an Indian man tried to obtain a driver's license through the courts—unsuccessfully.

A man from India has failed various types of driver's license tests several times. But he isn't giving up.

Here's what it's all about A man from India is not allowed to drive in Switzerland with his driver's license because he failed the required driving test.

Various attempts to obtain a ticket through regular driving tests have also failed.

The man cannot sue to have his driver's license reinstated even before the Federal Court.

He keeps trying tirelessly. Summary created with

Driving must really mean a great deal to him: Although a man from India holds a driver’s license from his home country, his license is not automatically recognized in Switzerland. Anyone who holds a driver’s license from a non-EU or non-EFTA country must first pass a driving test to prove that they are competent to drive on Swiss roads.

The man was unsuccessful. So he tried to challenge the ticket in court. The legal dispute went all the way to the Federal Supreme Court, but it did not result in the man being granted a driver's license.

As reported by "zentralplus" reports, the man’s efforts were far from over at this point. After his first legal setback, he attempted two exams in Lucerne: one for a motorcycle license and one for a regular car driver’s license. He failed both of them.

Legal Dispute Goes All the Way to the Federal Supreme Court

Next, he tried his luck in Zurich, where he worked. There, too, he failed the test twice. At the same time, his attempt to apply for a driver’s license based on the tests he had taken in Lucerne—despite his failures—was unsuccessful. The Road Traffic Office’s rejection led to the next legal dispute, which also went all the way to the Federal Supreme Court.

That was just as unsuccessful as the third legal dispute before the Federal Supreme Court. In that case, he challenged the decision that he had failed the third exam. He argued in court that his failure had not been sufficiently justified. Furthermore, he claimed that his right to a fair hearing had been violated because his challenge to the second exam had not even been heard in the first place.

Because exam results cannot be challenged in federal court, the effort involved in this legal proceeding was also in vain. He had chosen not to appeal the results of his second exam—otherwise, a third attempt would not have been possible at all.

Bring on the next attempt

The eager man was also unable to pass the driving aptitude test that followed his third failure. He wanted to apply for a motorcycle learner's permit again.

Failing this test also resulted in a two-year suspension imposed by the Lucerne Department of Motor Vehicles. During this time, no further learner's permit would be issued.

By challenging the denial of a new learner’s permit and the two-year suspension, the man achieved at least a partial victory: While it was lawful to deny him the permit, the two-year suspension was overturned. Nothing now stands in the way of him retaking the driving test.