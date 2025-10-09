  1. Residential Customers
Perfect hiking weather Indian summer is here, but you have to go a little higher up

Andreas Fischer

9.10.2025

A stable area of high pressure is giving us a perfect hiking weekend in the mountains with sunshine and mild temperatures. In Ticino, the 20 degree mark is easily cracked. Only the lowlands remain gray.

09.10.2025, 20:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • You can look forward to an Indian summer in the mountains this weekend.
  • Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures invite you to go hiking.
  • Below 1000 meters, however, the high fog is quite persistent.
Show more

"Grey below - blue above" is how Meter Schweiz sums up the outlook for the coming days. In other words, you can look forward to perfect hiking weather at the weekend.

This is due to a stable high-pressure system that will determine the weather in the Alpine region with dry and mild air. With little wind and plenty of sunshine, meteorologists are expecting temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in the Alpine valleys and mid-altitudes. In Valais up to 20 degrees, in Ticino even 22 degrees are possible, according to MeteoNews.

Even those who want to go a little higher can look forward to mild temperatures. Even above 2000 meters, up to 14 degrees are possible on Saturday and up to 12 degrees on Sunday.

In the lowlands, however, you won't see much of the Indian summer. Meteorologists are expecting widespread high fog with an upper limit of 1200 to 1400 meters.

According to the forecast, the compact gray will probably prove to be quite tough and remain in place until the evening hours - before forming again during the night. So if you want to soak up the sun again, you should use the weekend for a trip to the mountains.

View of the Brienzer Rothorn.
View of the Brienzer Rothorn.
Bild: KEYSTONE

