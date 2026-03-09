Beaming supporters of individual taxation after the yes vote at the ballot box. Keystone

The results of the votes are known - but who voted how? A follow-up survey shows how parties and age groups voted on Sunday.

Voting Sunday is over: Individual taxation and the counter-proposal to the cash initiative received a yes vote, while the SRG, climate fund and cash initiatives did not receive a majority of voters. How these results came about is not clear from the mere results. A follow-up survey by Tamedia and "20 Minuten" sheds light on this.

17,788 voters took part in the survey. According to the results, individual taxation only came through thanks to votes from the left. More than two thirds of the SP, Greens and Green Liberals said yes. In the FDP, on the other hand, 44 percent rejected their own prestigious project.

Resistance was particularly strong among the SVP and the center, although 42 percent of the center base voted in favor. Approval was more common in cities, in French-speaking Switzerland and among younger voters.

SRG initiative only well received by SVP voters

The follow-up survey shows a clear pattern for the SRG halving initiative: the initiative was only particularly well received by SVP voters - over three quarters agreed. High-earning academics, senior citizens and city dwellers were particularly opposed. Across all parties, women (64%) were more likely to say no than men (60%).

The climate fund initiative was clearly rejected overall. While the majority of SP and Green voters voted in favor, middle-class parties clearly rejected the proposal.

The cash initiative was particularly popular among the SVP base (76%). The majority of supporters of other parties backed the counter-proposal, which will now be included in the constitution.

