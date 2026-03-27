The indoor swimming pool in Bütschwil needs to be renovated. Now Lütisburg SG is considering leaving the special-purpose association - much to the displeasure of the municipality of Bütschwil-Ganterschwil SG. Google Maps / David Peter

For financial reasons, Lütisburg SG is considering leaving the indoor swimming pool association, to which three other municipalities belong. Bütschwil-Ganterschwil SG reacts with harsh words.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The financially ailing municipality of Lütisburg SG is struggling with high debts, rising taxes and expensive projects, which is putting a strain on cooperation with neighboring municipalities.

he consultative vote on the possibility of leaving the joint indoor swimming pool association is exacerbating the conflict with the neighboring municipality of Bütschwil-Ganterschwil SG.

The municipal council of Bütschwil-Ganterschwil SG is threatening consequences such as the withdrawal of discounted gym use or an end to cooperation in the upper school. Show more

"The current tense financial situation of the municipality of Lütisburg is increasingly putting this previously constructive cooperation to the test, as important projects are failing as a result and cooperation with the municipality of Lütisburg is increasingly associated with risks."

The municipal council of the Toggenburg municipality of Bütschwil-Ganterschwil SG clearly needs to let off steam. What has happened?

The neighboring municipality of Lütisburg SG is deep in the red. It recently had to increase its tax rate to 155% - the highest in the entire canton of St. Gallen. The municipality of 1,600 inhabitants is also facing projects that are stretching its small budget to the limit: A slope needs to be secured and the construction of a new multi-purpose hall has been decided. Lütisburg will have to spend 17 million on these and other projects over the next four years. "Some voters are even saying that Lütisburg is broke," writes the "St. Galler Tagblatt", which reports on the municipal dispute.

Added to this is the renovation and expansion of the indoor swimming pool, which Bütschwil-Ganterschwil, Lütisburg, Mosnang and Neckertal operate as part of a special-purpose association. According to the St. Galler Tagblatt newspaper, the municipalities have been discussing the project for years and agreed last fall on how to share the costs.

Lütisburg residents want to have indoor swimming pool withdrawal reviewed

But now a voter from Lütisburg is intervening: At the citizens' meeting, he initiated a consultative vote on whether the municipal council should consider withdrawing from the indoor swimming pool association. 115 of those present vote in favor, 78 against.

In principle, the vote is just a survey without legal force. But when an executive is shown live that a clear majority at least wants to know what the consequences of leaving the indoor pool would be, it can hardly simply ignore this.

And that is why, two days after the consultative vote, the municipal council of Bütschwil-Ganterschwil took a much tougher stance. The Lütisburg elementary school and local clubs are being offered the use of their own gymnasiums at a solidarity contribution towards costs because the construction of the new multi-purpose hall in Lütisburg is blocked. Other shared social and educational institutions showed how close and important cooperation between the municipalities is.

However, Lütisburg's financial problems were making cooperation increasingly difficult, even risky. For example, the municipality is apparently accepting delays in the renovation of the indoor swimming pool, the municipality writes in its press release.

By now questioning its commitment to the joint indoor swimming pool, the municipality is straining the relationship between the municipalities. "The latest developments have had a lasting negative impact on trust", states the Bütschwil-Ganterschwil municipal council in its press release. With the delays, Lütisburg is also imposing additional costs on the taxpayers of the neighboring municipalities.

No money for the indoor pool? No cheap gyms!

The angry municipal council then switches to threat mode: it is now reviewing specific measures: "This includes, in particular, the question of the extent to which the provision of the gyms is still possible or whether cooperation in the joint BuGaLu upper school can still be considered sustainable."

In other words: If you let us down with the indoor swimming pool, we'll lock you out of our gyms. And perhaps you will also have to manage your upper school on your own in future.

Given the sharpness of the letter, its conclusion is astonishing: "The aim of the Bütschwil-Ganterschwil municipal council remains to return to constructive and trusting cooperation in the long term." The prerequisites for this are an open dialog and the willingness on both sides to take responsibility and rebuild lost trust.

The Lütisburg executive, which is under attack, has not commented on the letter, as it informed the "St. Galler Tagblatt". It will examine the proposal "Examination of withdrawal from the indoor swimming pool association" and present a proposal to the electorate for a vote at the next municipal assembly.

The citizens' assembly takes place once a year in the municipality of Lütisburg. If it sticks to this, the indoor swimming pool association will have to wait a year before it becomes clear whether the voters will instruct the municipal council to actually consider leaving.

But perhaps the prospect of no longer having gyms available or having to pay more for them will cause a rethink in the municipality.