A five-year-old boy is missing following a rubber boat accident on the Reuss River. The search has so far been unsuccessful.

A five-year-old boy is missing after a rubber boat capsized on the Reuss River near Mühlau on Saturday afternoon. The boat, carrying two adults and two children, had previously collided with a tree in the river. A large-scale search operation initially yielded no results, the Aargau police reported on Sunday.

The inflatable boat was carrying a family consisting of two adults and two children aged five and seven, as the Aargau cantonal police stated in a press release on Sunday. The parents and the seven-year-old girl were able to make it to shore after the boat capsized. The five-year-old boy has been missing ever since.

The search for the boy continued for several hours, both in the water and from the air and the riverbank. “Unfortunately, he has not yet been found,” the police wrote on Sunday morning.

The search involved, among others, various police patrols, a Rega helicopter, several police drones, and the river rescue team from the Brugg Regional Police with a boat. Also called in were police divers from the Zurich Cantonal Police, an ambulance, the Aargau Canton Care Team, and other emergency responders.

Emergency responders will continue searching for the missing boy on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Aargau Cantonal Police said in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.