Influencers are climbing magnolia trees in Basel to take perfect photos, which is damaging the trees. A fence should now provide a remedy.

The church and city nursery warn and consider protective measures such as fences.

Paradoxically, the church is advertised as an Instagram hotspot. Show more

An unusual spectacle unfolds in front of St. Paul's Church in Basel: Influencers pose between the blossoming magnolia trees to take the perfect photo. But this behavior has consequences for nature.

Those responsible at St. Paul's Church are concerned about the onslaught on the magnolias. They don't want the church to be used as a photo hotspot, especially not during the flowering season. Many influencers are not content with a walk, but climb the old trees, which endangers their health.

The church's website issues an urgent warning: "To protect the life of our magnolias, no one should climb the trees. Cracks and fungal infestation could lead to death."

The municipal nursery has also put up signs prohibiting climbing. The head of the nursery explains in the Basler Zeitung that the branches of the magnolias are too brittle to climb.

St. Paul's Church advertised as an "Instagram hotspot"

Whether the influencers will stick to the rules remains to be seen. The city nursery is considering erecting a temporary wooden fence to protect the trees during the flowering period. Such a fence could disrupt the view - a nightmare for those looking for the best photo opportunity.

Ironically, St. Paul's Church is advertised as an "Instagram hotspot" on the canton's tourism page, which further fuels the influx of influencers. The church is one of eleven locations in Basel that are particularly suitable for Instagram photos, according to the canton.

