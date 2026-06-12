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Dispute on Lake Ägeri Inheritance dispute leads to convictions at the Zug Criminal Court

SDA

12.6.2026 - 14:50

A bitter dispute raged at Lake Aegeri.
A bitter dispute raged at Lake Aegeri.
KEYSTONE

A bitter family dispute over valuable properties on Lake Ägeri has resulted in legal consequences at the Zug Criminal Court. Three of the four defendants were found guilty; one was acquitted.

Keystone-SDA

12.06.2026, 14:50

12.06.2026, 14:51

The Zug Criminal Court found three of the four men involved in a real estate transaction on Lake Ägeri guilty. Two of them were found guilty of breach of trust, and one of aiding and abetting. They received suspended sentences.

The fourth defendant was acquitted of the charge of money laundering.

The trial stemmed from a family dispute. A sister accused her brother of unlawfully selling the inheritance—three properties on Lake Ägeri—and filed a complaint against him. The prosecution concluded that the sale was lawful. However, because the price was too low, the sale caused financial harm to the family holding company that owned the properties.

The prosecution therefore charged the brother, the chairman of the family holding company’s board of directors, and a trustee with breach of fiduciary duty. It accused the buyer of the properties of money laundering.

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