A clear picture ahead of the vote on November 30: the inheritance tax initiative remains in the doldrums and the Service Citoyen initiative is tipped to be rejected.

Support for the Service Citoyen has plummeted and the Juso inheritance tax initiative also has no chance.

That is the conclusion of the second wave of surveys by SRG and "20 Minuten"/Tamedia.

During the referendum campaign, the rejection rate rose significantly. Show more

The Juso's service-citoyen and inheritance tax initiatives have no chance at the ballot box on November 30. This is shown by a new survey. The second survey wave by SRG and "20 Minuten"/Tamedia predicts clear "no" majorities for both initiatives. During the referendum campaign, the rejection rate rose significantly.

This phenomenon can be seen in the majority of the initiatives as public opinion grows, as the surveys published by the two media companies on Wednesday confirm. In the survey wave in mid and late October, the "For a committed Switzerland (Service-citoyen initiative)" initiative was still at a stalemate.

A good two weeks before the referendum, this has clearly turned into a No vote. According to the SRG trend survey, 64% of voters would have rejected the initiative in a vote on November 9. This means that the proponents lost 16 percentage points to 32% compared to the first pulse poll. The opponent camp grew by 18 points.

Juso activists in Bern use posters of wealthy Swiss heirs to promote their popular initiative "Initiative for a Future", which calls for a national inheritance tax on inheritances of CHF 50 million or more. (March 18, 2025) Image: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle

The second "20 Minuten"/Tamedia poll from November 12 and 13 shows a loss of 23 percentage points to 28 percent for the Yes side. 70 percent of participants rejected compulsory military service for all. The proportion of undecided respondents in both media is low at 4% (SRG) and 2%.

Majority eroding in certain groups

The SRG survey describes the conflict patterns on the issue of compulsory military service as weak. There were differences in party preferences and gender.

The issue only received higher approval rates among those with an affinity for the GLP and the Greens. However, even in these parties it was no longer enough to achieve majorities. It crumbled among young people, the highly educated, voters from French-speaking and rural Switzerland and men. The cost argument gained weight among opponents.

In the "20 Minuten"/Tamedia survey, only 22% of women voted in favor of the initiative after 42. This is due to the fact that they already perform a large proportion of unpaid work. This is also one of the main arguments in favor of the No. Among men, the Yes share still reached 34 percent.

Clear No to the Juso initiative

According to the SRG survey, the Juso referendum "For a social climate policy - fairly financed through taxation (Initiative for a future)" would still have had no chance if it had been put to the ballot box on November 9. 68% of respondents wanted to reject the inheritance tax for the rich. At the end of October, the figure was 62 percent.

In turn, approval fell by 4 percentage points to 30 percent. Opinions were already formed when the initiative was launched due to the early opposing positions. The polarization between the political positions was high.

In Italian-speaking Switzerland, the initial sympathy collapsed. In French-speaking Switzerland, the "no" vote was less clear than in the other language regions, at 58%.

Clear rejection among the bourgeoisie

"20 Minuten" and Tamedia reported a No vote of 75 percent, compared to 67 percent in mid-October. The party-political conflict pattern therefore intensified.

Among the Greens and the SP, 71% and 58% respectively still voted in favor. However, support in this camp declined. The "no" vote in the middle-class spectrum was clear at 91% for the center, 95% for the FDP and 96% for the SVP.

Along the social lines, the initiative received the most support from people on lower incomes, with 27%. Top earners voted in favor with 14%.

The SRG trend surveys are conducted by the research institute gfs.bern by telephone. 2,939 voters were surveyed between November 5 and November 13. The statistical margin of error is +/-2.8 percentage points.

"20 Minuten" and Tamedia conducted the online survey with the Leewas Institute. 12,263 people from all over Switzerland took part. The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points.