Juso activists in Bern use posters of wealthy Swiss heirs to promote their popular initiative "Initiative for a Future", which calls for a national inheritance tax on inheritances of CHF 50 million or more. (March 18, 2025)

The first poll for the federal vote on November 30 points to a clear no to the inheritance tax initiative and a very narrow yes to the service citizen initiative. Compulsory service scores points with the center, FDP, GLP and Greens; the Juso initiative only in the left-green camp.

Opinions on the initiative "For a social climate policy - fairly financed through taxation (Initiative for a future)" are at an advanced stage, according to the survey published on Wednesday by "20 Minuten" and Tamedia.

67 percent of respondents rejected the popular initiative for an inheritance tax of 50 percent on assets over CHF 50 million in favor of climate protection. 31 percent wanted to accept it and 2 percent were undecided.

Voting intentions along party lines

According to the survey, support and rejection can be clearly identified: 77% of Green voters support the proposal, and 70% of SP voters support it. The rejection is even clearer in the middle-class opposition camp: 92% of SVP voters and 89% of the FDP base say no. The rejection rate of the centre-ground reaches 83% and that of the GLP 70%.

Voting intentions differ significantly in terms of age, gender, place of residence and income. 36% of people with a lower income want to vote yes, compared to 22% of top earners.

43% of the youngest are inclined to vote yes, while 24% of the oldest are in favor. Approval is also higher in cities (39%) and among women (35%) compared to rural areas (27%) and men (28%).

For those in favor, the argument that the initiative combats the inequality of wealth is at the top of the list. Opponents fear for the business location as a result of companies moving away.

Women-men divide on compulsory service

The initiative "For a committed Switzerland (Service-citoyen initiative)", which calls for compulsory civil service for all, received a very narrow approval rating of 51% in the survey, 44% wanted to reject it and 5% were undecided.

The very high proportion of "rather yes" and "rather no" responses indicates a low level of knowledge and a less advanced formation of opinion. Typically, support for initiatives with this starting position declines during the voting campaign.

The citizen service is well received by supporters of the Greens, GLP, Center Party and FDP. As compulsory service would also apply to them, 58% of women are against it and 60% of men - who are currently obliged to serve - are in favor.

Multiple burdens for women would be increased

Accordingly, opponents are particularly convinced by the argument that women already spend a large proportion of their working time on unpaid activities. Care work is cited here. The multiple burden would be increased further.

For those in favor of the initiative, the expectation of strengthening social cohesion and democracy is particularly important. In addition, the initiative would ensure equality in practice. It would also allow those previously excluded, such as women or men deemed "unfit" by the army, to make a contribution.

11,178 people from all over Switzerland took part in the first wave of the online survey on October 8 and 9. Tamedia and "20 Minuten" conducted the survey in collaboration with the Leewas Institute. The margin of error is 1.6 percentage points.