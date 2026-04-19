On Friday evening shortly before 7.40 p.m., a driver reported that he had found a seriously injured man in Neftenbach ZH. (symbolic image) Bild: Keystone

In Neftenbach ZH, a driver found an injured man on the bypass road. He had abrasions and cuts and was missing a shoe. A puzzling case for the police.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A driver found an injured man on a road in Neftenbach ZH.

The unidentified 37-year-old had several injuries and broken bones.

The police are puzzled because the man cannot give any details about what happened. Show more

A driver found an injured man on the bypass road in Neftenbach ZH on Friday evening. He had abrasions and cuts and was missing a shoe.

Several broken bones were found at a hospital, as the Zurich cantonal police reported on Sunday.

Until Sunday evening, the police were unable to determine how the 37-year-old man sustained such serious injuries. The injured man himself was unable to provide any information about what had happened. He may have been involved in an accident, the police added.

Appeal for witnesses still unsuccessful

The police and public prosecutor's office are now appealing for witnesses to help them solve the case: anyone who noticed the 180-centimetre tall, brown-haired man wearing dark jeans, a black shirt and rucksack on Friday evening or who can provide information about his injuries is asked to contact the Zurich cantonal police.

However, no one has yet come forward, said a police spokesman on Sunday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The police know "absolutely nothing". The man's missing shoe has also not yet been found.