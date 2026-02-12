Between Beinwil am See and Hitzkirch, the 17-year-old train surfer was electrocuted and seriously injured. Archivbild: sda

A personal accident occurred on the train line between Beinwil am See and Hitzkirch. A teenager suffered an electric shock on the roof of the train and was seriously injured. The 17-year-old had already been involved in an accident a few days ago.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday evening, there was a personal accident on the train line between Beinwil am See and Hitzkirch.

For reasons as yet unexplained, a teenager was on the roof of the train and suffered an electric shock.

The 17-year-old was flown to hospital.

The seriously injured man is said to have been involved in a fatal accident a few days ago. Show more

A new suspected case of "train surfing" left one person seriously injured near Mosen station (LU) on Wednesday evening. According to the Lucerne police, the teenager was on the roof of the train and was injured by an electric shock.

At 7.30 p.m., the 17-year-old is said to have triggered the electric shock. He was found by the police with serious injuries and flown to hospital as quickly as possible by a rescue helicopter. The railroad line between Hitzkirch (LU) and Beinwil am See (AG) was closed for four hours due to the accident.

Last week, an 18-year-old died in a similar accident on the same railroad line. He had climbed onto the roof of a train with a friend in Lenzburg (AG) and was electrocuted about fifteen kilometers further on between Beinwil and Mosen. As "Tele M1" explained, the person injured on Wednesday is said to have been the friend of the man who was killed. He did not want to die like his colleague, the seriously injured man probably said before he was taken away.

Other young people recently died in a similar way in Zofingen (AG) and Langenthal (BE). A boy survived an electric shock on a train in Goldau (SZ) last summer.