The Bois-Mermet prison in Lausanne. KEYSTONE

A prisoner was found unconscious in his cell in Lausanne's Bois-Mermet prison yesterday morning.

SDA

A prisoner was found unconscious in his cell at the Bois-Mermet prison in Lausanne yesterday morning. The prison staff tried to resuscitate him without success and were only able to determine that the 35-year-old Kosovar was dead.

At around 5.40 a.m., a fellow inmate alerted the prison staff that a prisoner had hanged himself, as the Vaud cantonal police reported today. According to initial findings, the involvement of a third party can generally be ruled out. The public prosecutor's office opened proceedings to clarify the exact causes.

SDA