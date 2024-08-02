  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bois-Mermet Inmate dies in Lausanne prison

SDA

2.8.2024 - 09:34

The Bois-Mermet prison in Lausanne.
The Bois-Mermet prison in Lausanne.
KEYSTONE

A prisoner was found unconscious in his cell in Lausanne's Bois-Mermet prison yesterday morning.

2.8.2024 - 09:34

A prisoner was found unconscious in his cell at the Bois-Mermet prison in Lausanne yesterday morning. The prison staff tried to resuscitate him without success and were only able to determine that the 35-year-old Kosovar was dead.

At around 5.40 a.m., a fellow inmate alerted the prison staff that a prisoner had hanged himself, as the Vaud cantonal police reported today. According to initial findings, the involvement of a third party can generally be ruled out. The public prosecutor's office opened proceedings to clarify the exact causes.

SDA

More from the department

Berne. Administrative court rejects appeal against free public transport initiative

BerneAdministrative court rejects appeal against free public transport initiative

Dietikon ZH. 48-year-old man is shot at August 1 celebration

Dietikon ZH48-year-old man is shot at August 1 celebration

Traffic offense. Police pull speeders out of traffic in Segnas GR

Traffic offensePolice pull speeders out of traffic in Segnas GR