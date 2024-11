A prisoner has been found lifeless in his cell in the Crêtelongue prison in Granges. (symbolic image) Bild: KEYSTONE

A prisoner has been found lifeless in his cell at the Crêtelongue prison in Granges. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.

A prisoner was found lifeless in his cell at the Crêtelongue prison in Granges, Valais, on Saturday morning. The doctor who was called in was only able to determine that the 39-year-old Frenchman had died.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation, as the Valais cantonal police announced on Saturday. Initial investigations show that the possibility of an external cause and suicide can be ruled out.

