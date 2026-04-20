  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Attack on seven people Inpatient measure requested for knife attacker from Zofingen AG

SDA

20.4.2026 - 09:31

A police emergency vehicle and an ambulance at the Zofingen education center after the knife attack in May 2024 (archive image)
A police emergency vehicle and an ambulance at the Zofingen education center after the knife attack in May 2024 (archive image)
Keystone

After the knife attack on seven people in Zofingen in May 2024, the perpetrator is deemed to be incompetent according to an expert opinion. The public prosecutor's office is requesting inpatient therapeutic measures.

Keystone-SDA

20.04.2026, 09:31

20.04.2026, 10:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After a knife attack on seven people in Zofingen in May 2024, the perpetrator is deemed to be incompetent according to an expert opinion.
  • He suffered from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the attack and was severely psychotic, which is why the public prosecutor's office is requesting inpatient therapeutic measures.
  • In addition, the man is accused of attempted murder, coercion and trespassing, as well as a 15-year ban from the country.
Show more

Following the attacks on seven people in Zofingen in May 2024, the public prosecutor's office requested inpatient therapeutic treatment for the attacker. According to an expert opinion, the Spaniard is considered to be unfit to stand trial, as announced by the Aargau public prosecutor's office.

The man is accused of multiple attempted murders and coercion as well as trespassing, as announced by the chief public prosecutor's office of the canton of Aargau on Monday. According to the public prosecutor's office, an expert opinion now attests that he is not guilty due to paranoid schizophrenia. According to the expert opinion, the Spaniard was highly psychotic at the time of the crime and therefore unable to control himself.

The man attacked seven passers-by in Zofingen on May 15, 2024, injuring some of them seriously. He then forced his way into a house, stabbed the occupant and barricaded himself in. Special forces arrested him on the same day.

The accused admitted to the crimes. The public prosecutor's office is also requesting a 15-year deportation order. The application is pending before the Zofingen district court.

More from the department

Great danger. Father skis over glacier with children - mountain rescuers sound the alarm

Great dangerFather skis over glacier with children - mountain rescuers sound the alarm

After leaving the EPP. Lea Blattner joins the Greens after coming out

After leaving the EPPLea Blattner joins the Greens after coming out

Politics to the point of exhaustion. SP President Mattea Meyer returns to the Federal Parliament

Politics to the point of exhaustionSP President Mattea Meyer returns to the Federal Parliament