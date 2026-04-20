A police emergency vehicle and an ambulance at the Zofingen education center after the knife attack in May 2024 (archive image) Keystone

After the knife attack on seven people in Zofingen in May 2024, the perpetrator is deemed to be incompetent according to an expert opinion. The public prosecutor's office is requesting inpatient therapeutic measures.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you After a knife attack on seven people in Zofingen in May 2024, the perpetrator is deemed to be incompetent according to an expert opinion.

He suffered from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the attack and was severely psychotic, which is why the public prosecutor's office is requesting inpatient therapeutic measures.

In addition, the man is accused of attempted murder, coercion and trespassing, as well as a 15-year ban from the country. Show more

Following the attacks on seven people in Zofingen in May 2024, the public prosecutor's office requested inpatient therapeutic treatment for the attacker. According to an expert opinion, the Spaniard is considered to be unfit to stand trial, as announced by the Aargau public prosecutor's office.

The man is accused of multiple attempted murders and coercion as well as trespassing, as announced by the chief public prosecutor's office of the canton of Aargau on Monday. According to the public prosecutor's office, an expert opinion now attests that he is not guilty due to paranoid schizophrenia. According to the expert opinion, the Spaniard was highly psychotic at the time of the crime and therefore unable to control himself.

The man attacked seven passers-by in Zofingen on May 15, 2024, injuring some of them seriously. He then forced his way into a house, stabbed the occupant and barricaded himself in. Special forces arrested him on the same day.

The accused admitted to the crimes. The public prosecutor's office is also requesting a 15-year deportation order. The application is pending before the Zofingen district court.