blue News spoke to Claude Longchamp about the referendum campaign. KEYSTONE

The abolition of the imputed rental value is rapidly losing support. New polls show: The Yes camp is wavering, opponents are gaining the upper hand. Political scientist Claude Longchamp explains why.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Support for the abolition of the imputed rental value is crumbling: According to a new SRG survey, only 51 percent are still in favor.

The main reason for this is that the expected tax shortfall is becoming more important than the "fictitious income" argument.

Opponents are the main beneficiaries of the debate - and the SVP is trying to score points in rural areas with its Yes campaign. Show more

The approval ratings for the abolition of the imputed rental value are falling, as new surveys show. If the trend continues, the proposal could fail again: according to the SRG survey, only 51% of voters would have voted in favor of abolishing the imputed rental value - a drop of 7 percentage points. At the same time, the "no" camp gained a significant 11 percentage points.

blue News asked political scientist Claude Longchamp about the reasons for this development.

Claude Longchamp, were you surprised by the significant shift in the polls on the owner-occupied rental value vote?

No, such movements are typical when the interpretation of a proposal shifts. For a long time, the argument of "taxes on fictitious income" dominated. Since the summer vacations, however, another issue has taken center stage: the tax shortfall. No one disputes this - even if estimates vary between one and two billion. However, this brings the question of fairness to the fore: who benefits and who doesn't? At the same time, the debate about high rents is reignited almost daily. Under these circumstances, the Yes camp is losing traction.

The "no" camp in the owner-occupied rental value referendum is gaining strongly. KEYSTONE

Is it mainly homeowners who would benefit?

Not all of them. The winners are owners of top properties, i.e. high-value or paid-off properties. However, those with a high mortgage or who need to renovate extensively are not among them. Even the homeowners' association assumes that only two thirds will benefit. Casafair, the left-of-centre homeowners' association, rejects the abolition - partly because it fears fewer renovations. It has the backing of the construction industry.

«The vote will focus on the question of fairness: who benefits and who doesn't?» Claude Longchamp Political scientist

What role does the SVP play? In the social media, it is campaigning conspicuously strongly for the bill.

This is indeed remarkable, as the issue is not actually one of the SVP's traditional core concerns, such as immigration or the EU. Nevertheless, the party has good reasons to clearly campaign for a "yes" vote: It is strongly anchored in the countryside, where significantly more people own their own homes. It also competes with the FDP for the favor of homeowners and has helped shape the homeowners' association for years. The SVP can therefore benefit twice over from its commitment.

At the same time, the SVP is seen as a party that successfully manages mistrust of the Federal Council and parliament. However, polls show that it is precisely the politically skeptical who reject the bill. Does this have anything to do with the e-ID vote?

With the e-ID, it is clear that those who distrust the state are more likely to vote No. Since the "Arena" debate, opponents have also relied on a targeted campaign of uncertainty and suspicion to win over sceptics. Whether this effect will have a significant impact is questionable. Citizens with fundamental mistrust are a minority in Switzerland. They can influence, but not dominate, the outcome of the E-ID.

And what about the vote on the imputed rental value?

The effect will be even smaller there. At the end of September, hardly any party or organization will be recommending a "no" to the E-ID and the abolition of the imputed rental value at the same time.