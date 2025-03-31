A shoplifter is fined for stealing a sandwich, and not for the first time. Daniela Haug/Brandstätter Verlag/dpa-tmn

A young man steals a sandwich worth 5.50 francs and now faces a substantial fine.

Due to an existing house ban and a current probation period, he was sentenced by summary penalty order to a total fine of CHF 1,600.

Despite an earlier conviction for violence against authorities, he was spared an additional penalty - he only received a warning. Show more

A 26-year-old man from Baden has suffered the consequences of petty theft. He stole a sandwich worth 5.50 francs from a Coop in Dättwil AG. But the price he ultimately had to pay was many times higher. The "Aargauer Zeitung" reported.

The incident took place one afternoon in December. The man was caught stealing, and it turned out that he had already been banned from the Coop subsidiary Interdiscount in the longhouse in Baden. This made his situation considerably worse.

The public prosecutor's office sentenced the man with a penalty order, which has since become legally binding. The total fine amounts to CHF 1600. This is made up of a fine of 100 francs, an unconditional fine of 600 francs (20 daily rates of 30 francs each) and fees of 900 francs. The amount of the daily rates is based on the man's financial circumstances, which were classified as low.

The 26-year-old had already previously been sentenced to a conditional fine of 1,200 francs for violence and threats against authorities and officials. This sentence was still on probation when the theft took place. However, the public prosecutor's office only issued him with a warning, so he does not have to pay the additional CHF 1,200.

