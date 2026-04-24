The mobilization for the high voter turnout on 8 March came from politically committed, well-informed and liberal-progressive circles. This was the conclusion of the Vox analysis. (archive image) Keystone

At over 55%, voter turnout for the March 8 vote was above average. Institutional positions tended to be strengthened. This is the result of the Vox analysis published on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The SRG halving initiative was clearly rejected with 61.9% of votes against. Voting behavior followed ideological patterns. The initiative was particularly popular with right-wing people who have little trust in media institutions, as well as with younger, less educated and low-income people.

In the case of the federal law on individual taxation (54.2 percent in favor), equality and tax justice were contrasted with criticism relating to additional costs, potential inequalities and discrimination against traditional family models.

In the case of the initiative for a climate fund (70.7 percent no), economic concerns and the assessment that existing climate policy instruments are sufficient were decisive.