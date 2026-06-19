Internal documents reveal high incomes and ambitious growth targets at a radiology group in French-speaking Switzerland. Symbolbild: Keystone

High salaries and bonuses at the expense of health insurers: A cyberattack has brought to light internal documents from a radiology provider in western Switzerland. The company rejects the criticism.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leaked documents from the 3R radiology group provide insight into high salaries and bonus payments in a business largely financed by insurance premiums.

According to the documents, some doctors earn over 600,000 francs per year if they significantly exceed their revenue targets.

The company rejects criticism of its compensation system. Show more

Internal documents from the French-speaking Swiss radiology group 3R—which were stolen during a cyberattack in late April, later leaked to RTS, and are now also being reported on by SRF —offer a rare glimpse into a lucrative business model in the healthcare sector. According to one of the documents, approximately 90 percent of the revenue comes from mandatory health insurance.

The documents show that the group’s salaried radiologists receive annual salaries ranging from 300,000 to 360,000 francs. Managers of individual locations earn up to 420,000 francs.

On top of that, there is a bonus system: Anyone who exceeds their revenue target receives 18 percent of the additional revenue. According to the documents, one doctor earned a total of around 617,000 Swiss francs in 2025 as a result. By comparison, a Federal Councilor’s salary amounts to 478,000 Swiss francs.

Company Responds

The compensation model is sparking debate because medical examinations should be performed solely based on medical necessity.

3R rejects these allegations. The group told RTS: “We strongly dispute that our compensation policy encourages the proliferation of procedures at our facilities.” The salaries are also “in line” with industry-standard wages in French-speaking Switzerland.

Doctors Are “Revenue Generators”

The documents also show that the group closely tracks the activities of referring physicians and internally refers to them as “revenue generators.” Board of Directors documents list “value creation for shareholders,” productivity, and pricing optimization, among other things, as priorities for 2026.

3R was founded in Valais in 2000 and has grown through numerous acquisitions to become the dominant radiology provider in French-speaking Switzerland. While the group operated twelve practices in 2021, it now operates around twenty. For the past two years, its expansion strategy has increasingly focused on German-speaking Switzerland.

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