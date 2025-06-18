Fedpol is parting ways with Stephane Theimer, head of bodyguards. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Martial Trezzini

Stéphane Theimer, who is responsible for the protection of the Federal Council and state guests, has to go. According to Fedpol, the reason was differences of opinion about vision and leadership. But it was also about working hours and absences.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, Stéphane Theimer has resigned from his position as head of the Federal Security Service and deputy director of Fedpol with immediate effect.

The reason he gave on Linkedin was "differences" with Fedpol Director Eva Wildi-Cortés over vision and leadership.

According to several sources, there had been internal accusations about working hours and absences. Theimer denied this and referred to the compensation for extraordinary hours. Show more

According to the "Tamedia" newspapers, Stéphane Theimer has resigned from his position as head of the Federal Security Service (FSD) and deputy director of Fedpol with immediate effect. The reason he gave on Linkedin was "differences" with Fedpol Director Eva Wildi-Cortés over vision and leadership.

Fedpol confirmed differences of opinion when asked by the newspapers, but did not provide any further details. According to several sources, there had been internal accusations about working hours and absences. Theimer, who held the post for four years, denied this and referred to compensation for extraordinary hours.

According to the newspapers, a lot of overtime was worked during the pandemic in particular. The reason: at the beginning of Theimer's term of office, members of the Federal Council and other responsible parties were massively threatened because of the anti-corona measures. However, the BSD was also very busy at the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in Geneva and international meetings for Ukraine in Lugano and on the Bürgenstock.

According to Theimer, he will officially leave Fedpol at the end of September, but his official contacts have already been deactivated.