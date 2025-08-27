At the beginning of the week, hundreds of young people rioted in Lausanne for two nights in a row - police officers are under pressure after racist chats. Archivbild: Kantonspolizei Waadt

Following the events surrounding the Lausanne police, an internal investigation has been launched against a police officer from the canton of Vaud. According to Green councillor Vassilis Venizelos, sanctions could be imposed on him.

The man in question was working for the Lausanne police at the time of the crime before joining the cantonal police, explained the minister responsible for security and youth in an interview with "24 heures". He was a member of the WhatsApp discussion group in question.

"I don't know to what extent he was involved, whether he played an active or passive role. First of all, it must be clarified what role he played," said the State Councillor, emphasizing that the right to be heard is guaranteed.

Depending on the outcome of the investigation and the criminal investigation, sanctions could be imposed, he added. The Environment Minister advocates "zero tolerance for such actions" and emphasizes that "this behaviour is unacceptable and unworthy of the office" and "damages the profession".

Plea for bodycams

On Wednesday, the representative of the Vaudois government reacted for the first time to the revelations of racism, sexism and anti-Semitism within the Lausanne police force. Venizelos spoke of a shocking chain of events. To calm the situation and restore trust, he called for bodycams, among other things.

"Today, it doesn't feel good to be a police officer in the canton of Vaud after the various scandals we've had to deal with," said Venizelos on the morning program on RTS television in French-speaking Switzerland. There are a number of events that are very worrying. "We have to take this very seriously," explained Venizelos.

Various reforms are already underway. However, these must be driven forward so that the relationship of trust between the police and the population is maintained. "This is essential and a priority for the government," the Green State Councillor reiterated.

Venizelos announced that a bill would soon be presented that would generally allow police officers to wear bodycams. He had received various feedback from police officers who had tested such body cameras. In most cases, switching on the cameras enables de-escalation before any intervention takes place. A bodycam is an instrument that deserves to be introduced throughout the cantonal police force very soon.

Riots make people sit up and take notice

With regard to the riots on Sunday and Monday evening in Lausanne, the cantonal councillor responsible for security and youth said that he "still does not have enough distance to draw up a profile of the young people who provoked them". He emphasized that these events were "unacceptable".

However, he rejected any comparison with the riots in the French suburbs: "No, we are not there yet, the comparison is caricaturistic", Venizelos said.

But these young people who are afraid of the police should also make politicians and society sit up and take notice. We need to work together with the Youth Commission and various partners to understand why this relationship of trust has been destroyed in parts of the population.

Soiled uniform

Commenting on the revelations of racism, sexism and anti-Semitism within the Lausanne police force, Venizelos said: "It is a minority that comes to soil the uniform. We must give a strong response in the face of these various events. The people behind the messages and pictures on the Whatsapp groups have no place in the police force".

In recent days, several officers have approached him about the reports. "They have expressed their anger and disgust to me (...)." The popularity of the police today is excellent, probably even better than that of politicians or journalists. The vast majority of police officers do their job well.