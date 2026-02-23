A protest song against the halving initiative has been removed from YouTube just one day after it was published. The "Service Public Kollektiv" speaks of a blocking due to conspicuous click numbers - the video remains available on Facebook.

With the song "Gratis git's nur Propaganda", over 100 Swiss artists wanted to make a statement against the so-called halving initiative. But just one day after it was uploaded, the video was no longer available on YouTube. The Tages-Anzeiger and the industry magazine Persönlich are among those reporting on this.

The project is backed by the "Service Public Kollektiv", an association of creative people from the worlds of music, theater and film. According to reports, the participants include Sina, Heidi Happy, Gina Été, Stahlberger, Trummer and Evelinn Trouble as well as a choir of actresses including Barbara Terpoorten and Mona Petri. The lyrics were written by musician Boni Koller, while Michael Sauter and Janos Mijnssen were responsible for composition and recording. The project was managed by journalist Esther Banz.

The video was uploaded to YouTube on Friday. By Saturday, the clip was no longer available. Embedded versions also remained black, as persoenlich.com writes.

The collective announced on Facebook on Saturday morning that the YouTube channel had been blocked by parent company Google. The possible reason given was that there had been "too many clicks too quickly", which apparently triggered suspicions of bot access.

Esther Banz told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper that it was "not certain why YouTube blocked our channel". It was possible that a security setting on the platform had taken effect. The clip was uploaded at 11.30 a.m. on Saturday and "a few hours later" had already received over 2,500 hits. This could have been considered conspicuous for a new account.

The video has since been republished on the No Committee's YouTube channel. It also remains available on Facebook and on the collective's website.

The halving initiative calls for a significant reduction in the radio and television fee, which would effectively halve the SRG's budget. Proponents argue that SRG has become too big and is competing with private media. Opponents warn that information, regional roots and quadrilingual reporting would be weakened.

The bill will be put to the vote on March 8.