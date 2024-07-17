  1. Residential Customers
Because of an alleged drone Interrupted take-off at Zurich Airport

Sven Ziegler

17.7.2024

Planes take off again at Zurich Airport after an interruption. (archive picture)
sda

For half an hour, no planes were able to take off from Zurich Airport. The reason was an alleged drone sighting.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An alleged drone sighting caused an interruption to take-offs at Zurich Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Operations were restricted for around 30 minutes.
Show more

An alleged drone sighting caused an interruption to take-offs at Zurich Airport on Wednesday lunchtime. No planes were able to take off for around half an hour, as reported byBlick.

Zurich Airport announced that operations were able to resume shortly before 12 noon. Aircraft are taking off and landing normally again.

A check was negative.