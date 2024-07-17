Planes take off again at Zurich Airport after an interruption. (archive picture) sda

For half an hour, no planes were able to take off from Zurich Airport. The reason was an alleged drone sighting.

Sven Ziegler

An alleged drone sighting caused an interruption to take-offs at Zurich Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Operations were restricted for around 30 minutes.

Operations were restricted for around 30 minutes. Show more

Zurich Airport announced that operations were able to resume shortly before 12 noon. Aircraft are taking off and landing normally again.

A check was negative.